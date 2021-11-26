PHUKET TEST & GO

ナイトーンブリービーチリゾート - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
9.5

33レビューによる評価
更新日 March 15, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

ナイトーンビーチから歩いてすぐのナイトーンブリービーチリゾートは、山と海が出会うユニークな隠れ家です。 20ライ以上の広大なエリアと、近くの人里離れたビーチに面した緑豊かな熱帯林があり、アクティビティの長いリストにより、やることが尽きることはありません。 2つのスイミングプールでひと泳ぎしてリラックスしてください。私たちの40メートルのプールは熱心なスイマーに最適ですが、子供や幸せなスナッパーは本物の砂浜のあるターコイズブルーのラグーンに夢中になるでしょう。設備の整ったフィットネスセンター、ゲームルーム、遊び場など、さまざまな屋外、屋内のアクティビティで、家族全員を十分に楽しむことができます。ジャスミンライスレストランでは、幅広い各国料理のメニューを提供しています。地元のタイ料理や新鮮なシーフードからステーキや特製ピザまで。

プーケット国際空港からわずか15分、ナイトンビーチの目の前という絶好のロケーション。楽しい家族旅行の究極の目的地です。

滞在期間：2021年7月1日〜2021年10月31日 含まれるもの： -毎日の朝食

7泊のゲストのための追加の利点： -ジャスミンライスレストランでのご利用に1泊200バーツのダイニングクレジット -空港送迎 -RT-PCRテストセンターに転送します

アメニティ/機能

  • 2 Outdoor Pools and Jacuzzi
  • Complimentary Bicycles
  • Fitness Center
  • Game Room
  • Kids' swimming pools
  • Outdoor playground
  • Snack and Drink Vending Machine
  • Coin Laundry
  • Meeting Room
🇩🇪Hanns Michael Josef Bierig

でレビュー 26/11/2021
に到着しました 07/11/2021
4.8 Superior room - All in One Package
ポジティブ
  • There is really nothing to complain, everything was beautiful !
ネガ
  • Nothing

As I already have mentioned , there is really nothing to complain in the full hotel managment ! Thank you very much, I would recommend you to everybody !

🇬🇧Helen Boondeekhun

でレビュー 17/09/2021
に到着しました 12/09/2021
4.7 Limited-Time Deal | Superior Room
ポジティブ
  • Quiet remote location
  • Great facilities - two swimming pools, games room, fitness room, spacious grounds
  • Close to lovely beach
  • Very kind and helpful staff
  • All you can eat breakfast buffet
ネガ
  • Very few shops and restaurants open - due to Covid
  • Some parts of the beach not clean

We have really enjoyed resting and relaxing in this lovely resort. It's the ideal place if you're looking for somewhere peaceful and quiet to do your quarantine.

住所/地図

9 Moo 4, T. Sakhu, A. Thalang, Phuket, Naithon, Phuket, Thailand, 83140

