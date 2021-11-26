PHUKET TEST & GO

Naithonburi Beach Resort - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
Aktualisiert am March 15, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Nur einen kurzen Spaziergang vom Naithon Beach entfernt ist das Naithonburi Beach Resort ein einzigartiges Refugium, wo die Berge auf das Meer treffen. Mit einem weitläufigen Gebiet von über 20 Rai und einem üppigen tropischen Wald mit Blick auf einen langen, einsamen Strand in der Nähe sorgt unsere lange Liste von Aktivitäten dafür, dass Ihnen nie die Dinge ausgehen. Nehmen Sie ein erfrischendes Bad und Chillax in unseren 2 Swimmingpools. Unser 40-Meter-Pool ist perfekt für begeisterte Schwimmer, während sich Kinder und glückliche Schnapper in der türkisfarbenen Lagune mit echtem Sandstrand austoben. Eine Reihe von Outdoor- und Indoor-Aktivitäten, darunter ein voll ausgestattetes Fitnesscenter, ein Spielzimmer und ein Spielplatz, werden jeden in Ihrer Familie voll unterhalten. Das Restaurant Jasmine Rice serviert eine große Auswahl an internationalen Menüs. Von lokalen thailändischen Gerichten und frischen Meeresfrüchten bis hin zu Steaks und typischen Pizzen.

Nur 15 Minuten vom internationalen Flughafen Phuket entfernt und in bester Lage vor dem Naithon Beach. Auf jeden Fall das ultimative Ziel für einen unterhaltsamen Familienurlaub.

Aufenthaltszeitraum: 1. Juli 2021 - 31. Oktober 2021 Einschlüsse:

  • tägliches Frühstück

Zusätzliche Vorteile für Gäste, die 7 Nächte bleiben:

  • Restaurantgutschein in Höhe von THB 200/Nacht für das Restaurant Jasmine Rice
  • Flughafentransfer zurück
  • Transfer zum RT-PCR-Testzentrum

Ausstattung / Ausstattung

  • 2 Outdoor Pools and Jacuzzi
  • Complimentary Bicycles
  • Fitness Center
  • Game Room
  • Kids' swimming pools
  • Outdoor playground
  • Snack and Drink Vending Machine
  • Coin Laundry
  • Meeting Room
🇩🇪Hanns Michael Josef Bierig

Bewertet am 26/11/2021
Angekommen um 07/11/2021
4.8 Superior room - All in One Package
Positiv
  • There is really nothing to complain, everything was beautiful !
Negative
  • Nothing

As I already have mentioned , there is really nothing to complain in the full hotel managment ! Thank you very much, I would recommend you to everybody !

🇬🇧Helen Boondeekhun

Bewertet am 17/09/2021
Angekommen um 12/09/2021
4.7 Limited-Time Deal | Superior Room
Positiv
  • Quiet remote location
  • Great facilities - two swimming pools, games room, fitness room, spacious grounds
  • Close to lovely beach
  • Very kind and helpful staff
  • All you can eat breakfast buffet
Negative
  • Very few shops and restaurants open - due to Covid
  • Some parts of the beach not clean

We have really enjoyed resting and relaxing in this lovely resort. It's the ideal place if you're looking for somewhere peaceful and quiet to do your quarantine.

Adresse / Karte

9 Moo 4, T. Sakhu, A. Thalang, Phuket, Naithon, Phuket, Thailand, 83140

