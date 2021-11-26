Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
- We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
나이톤 비치에서 가까운 도보 거리에 있는 나이톤부리 비치 리조트는 산과 바다가 만나는 독특한 은신처입니다. 20개가 넘는 라이의 광대한 지역과 인근의 길게 뻗은 한적한 해변을 마주하고 있는 무성한 열대 우림이 있는 우리의 긴 활동 목록은 할 일이 절대 부족하지 않을 것임을 보장합니다. 2개의 수영장에서 몸을 담그고 휴식을 취하십시오. 우리의 40미터 수영장은 열렬한 수영을 하는 사람들에게 완벽하며 아이들과 행복한 도미는 진짜 모래 해변이 있는 청록색 석호에서 열광할 것입니다. 시설이 완비된 피트니스 센터, 게임룸, 놀이터를 포함한 다양한 야외 및 실내 활동을 통해 가족 모두가 즐거운 시간을 보낼 수 있습니다. Jasmine Rice 레스토랑은 세계 각국의 다양한 메뉴를 선보입니다. 현지 태국 요리와 신선한 해산물부터 스테이크와 시그니처 피자까지.
푸켓 국제공항에서 단 15분 거리에 있으며 나이톤 비치 앞의 좋은 위치에 있습니다. 확실히 재미있는 가족 휴가를 위한 궁극적인 목적지입니다.
체류 기간: 2021년 7월 1일 - 2021년 10월 31일
포함:
7박 투숙 시 추가 혜택:
- Jasmine Rice 레스토랑에서 1박에 사용할 수 있는 식사 크레딧 THB 200
- 공항 왕복 교통편
- RT-PCR 검사센터로 이송
어메니티 / 특징
- 2 Outdoor Pools and Jacuzzi
- Complimentary Bicycles
- Fitness Center
- Game Room
- Kids' swimming pools
- Outdoor playground
- Snack and Drink Vending Machine
- Coin Laundry
- Meeting Room
나이 톤 부리 비치 리조트
4.8 Superior room - All in One Package
긍정적
네거티브
- There is really nothing to complain, everything was beautiful !
As I already have mentioned , there is really nothing to complain in the full hotel managment ! Thank you very much, I would recommend you to everybody !
4.7 Limited-Time Deal | Superior Room
긍정적
네거티브
- Quiet remote location
- Great facilities - two swimming pools, games room, fitness room, spacious grounds
- Close to lovely beach
- Very kind and helpful staff
- All you can eat breakfast buffet
- Very few shops and restaurants open - due to Covid
- Some parts of the beach not clean
We have really enjoyed resting and relaxing in this lovely resort. It's the ideal place if you're looking for somewhere peaceful and quiet to do your quarantine.