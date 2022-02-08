Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Hotel Refund Policy Up to 48 hours before arrival no cancellation fee will apply. Bookings cancelled after 12:00 pm local time, 2 days prior to arrival will be charged the full amount.

Love Ocean/Garden View Room (Package prices include PCR Tests) 51 m² ฿21,379 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿16,999 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿5,200 - 1st Day Test & Go

인기 있는 보풋(Bophut) 마을의 언덕에 위치한 Mantra Samui Resort는 태국만의 고요한 청록색 바다가 내려다보이는 장엄한 탁 트인 전망을 제공합니다. 인기 있는 워프(Wharf)와 피셔맨스 빌리지(The Fisherman's Village)에서 차로 단 10분 거리에 있으면서 평화롭게 이러한 전망을 즐길 수 있습니다. 이곳에는 다양한 현지 레스토랑과 손님들이 본 것 중 가장 아름다운 해변이 있습니다. 이 호텔은 다양한 종류의 편안한 객실을 보유하고 있으며 대부분의 객실에서 놀라운 바다 전망을 감상하실 수 있습니다. 섬 최고의 조식 뷔페와 커피로 하루를 시작하세요. 현장 시설로는 VIEW 레스토랑의 훌륭한 요리, 24m 길이의 야외 인피니티 풀, Jai Spa의 다양한 트리트먼트, 최고급 피트니스 센터, Wi-Fi 인터넷 접속, 23개의 TV 채널 및 전 세계의 가족 및 친구들과 연결되어 있는 객실 내 무료 IP 전화. Mantra Samui Resort에는 24시간 컨시어지가 있습니다.

