Samui
8.8
rating with
44 reviews
Updated on April 2, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Renovated in , J4 Samui Hotel guarantees guests a pleasant stay whether in Samui for business or pleasure. The excitement of the city center is only 0.1 km away. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the property provides the best in services and amenities. The property provides free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, taxi service, 24-hour front desk to ensure the greatest comfort. Step into one of 24 inviting rooms and escape the stresses of the day, A selection of amenities can be found in most rooms, inlcuding air conditioning, satellite/cable TV, refrigerator, hair dryer, High floor. The property's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. With an ideal location and facilities to match, J4 Samui Hotel hits the spot in many ways.

Address / Map

162/222 Moo 2 Chaweng Beach Road, Chaweng, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84320

