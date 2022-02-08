Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Maximaal 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
One Bedroom Superior Suite (Full Prepayment required) 40m²
฿17,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿13,000 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,500 - 5th Day Test & Go
Kenmerken
- Balkon
- Bad
- Internationale kanalen
- Internet - wifi
- Keuken
- Woonkamer
- Magnetron
- Wasmachine
- Werkruimte
Maximaal 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
One Bedroom Deluxe Suite (Full Prepayment required) 50m²
฿18,400 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿14,400 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿10,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿5,000 - 5th Day Test & Go
Maximaal 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
One Bedroom Duplex Suite (Full Prepayment required) 72m²
฿25,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿21,000 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿12,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿6,000 - 5th Day Test & Go
Offering quality accommodations in the restaurants, nightlife, shopping district of Bangkok, LiT BANGKOK Residence is a popular pick for both business and leisure travelers. LiT BANGKOK located in super convenient city centre location; only minutes away from the prime shopping and entertainment such as MBK, Siam Discovery, Siam Paragon - as well as outstanding city attractions and landmarks including Bangkok Art and Cultural Centre, Jim Thomson’s House and the National Stadium Sky Train station.
As a SHA Extra Plus certified hotel, we offers Test & Go Package as per below details:
Packages inclusive of:-
- Private balcony (size varies per room type)
- Complimentary high speed Wi-Fi
- 20% discount on room service menu
- 24 hours nurse on call service for any health-related needs whilst under quarantine
- 24 hours emergency ambulance service
** Full Prepayment required, otherwise booking is not confirmed.
** For check-in after 16.00 hrs., guest is required a 2-night Test & Go Package due to RT-PCR test and result process. Our Reservation team will inform you during booking inquiry process.
Voorzieningen / functies
- The bedroom, living room and bathroom with separate shower and bath
- Fully equipped kitchenette with dining table
- TV set with international satellite channels and a DVD player in the living area
- Two-in-one washer/dryer
