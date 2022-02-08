BANGKOK TEST & GO

LiT BANGKOK Hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.6
waardering met
609 reviews
Bijgewerkt op February 8, 2022
LiT BANGKOK Hotel - Image 0
LiT BANGKOK Hotel - Image 1
LiT BANGKOK Hotel - Image 2
LiT BANGKOK Hotel - Image 3
LiT BANGKOK Hotel - Image 4
LiT BANGKOK Hotel - Image 5
+27 foto's
SNELLE REACTIE
100% STORTING

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Boekingsverzoeken brengen u op een geprioriteerde manier direct contact met de LiT BANGKOK Hotel LiT BANGKOK Hotel zal de betaling rechtstreeks van u innen.

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

SPECIALE AANBIEDINGENKLIK OP VERZOEK OM TE ZIEN
Maximaal 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
One Bedroom Superior Suite (Full Prepayment required) 40
฿17,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿13,000 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,500 - 5th Day Test & Go
RESERVERING AANVRAGEN
SNEL AANVRAAG (2 KLIKKEN)
BOOKMARK

Kenmerken

  • Balkon
  • Bad
  • Internationale kanalen
  • Internet - wifi
  • Keuken
  • Woonkamer
  • Magnetron
  • Wasmachine
  • Werkruimte
SPECIALE AANBIEDINGENKLIK OP VERZOEK OM TE ZIEN
Maximaal 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
One Bedroom Deluxe Suite (Full Prepayment required) 50
฿18,400 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿14,400 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿10,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿5,000 - 5th Day Test & Go
RESERVERING AANVRAGEN
SNEL AANVRAAG (2 KLIKKEN)
BOOKMARK

Kenmerken

  • Balkon (volledige toegang)
  • Bad
  • Internationale kanalen
  • Internet - wifi
  • Keuken
  • Woonkamer
  • Magnetron
  • Wasmachine
  • Werkruimte
SPECIALE AANBIEDINGENKLIK OP VERZOEK OM TE ZIEN
Maximaal 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
One Bedroom Duplex Suite (Full Prepayment required) 72
฿25,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿21,000 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿12,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿6,000 - 5th Day Test & Go
RESERVERING AANVRAGEN
SNEL AANVRAAG (2 KLIKKEN)
BOOKMARK

Kenmerken

  • Balkon (volledige toegang)
  • Bad
  • Internationale kanalen
  • Internet - wifi
  • Keuken
  • Woonkamer
  • Magnetron
  • Wasmachine
  • Werkruimte

Offering quality accommodations in the restaurants, nightlife, shopping district of Bangkok, LiT BANGKOK Residence is a popular pick for both business and leisure travelers. LiT BANGKOK located in super convenient city centre location; only minutes away from the prime shopping and entertainment such as MBK, Siam Discovery, Siam Paragon - as well as outstanding city attractions and landmarks including Bangkok Art and Cultural Centre, Jim Thomson’s House and the National Stadium Sky Train station.

As a SHA Extra Plus certified hotel, we offers Test & Go Package as per below details:

Packages inclusive of:-

  • Private balcony (size varies per room type)
  • Complimentary high speed Wi-Fi
  • 20% discount on room service menu
  • 24 hours nurse on call service for any health-related needs whilst under quarantine
  • 24 hours emergency ambulance service

** Full Prepayment required, otherwise booking is not confirmed.

** For check-in after 16.00 hrs., guest is required a 2-night Test & Go Package due to RT-PCR test and result process. Our Reservation team will inform you during booking inquiry process.

Voorzieningen / functies

  • The bedroom, living room and bathroom with separate shower and bath
  • Fully equipped kitchenette with dining table
  • TV set with international satellite channels and a DVD player in the living area
  • Two-in-one washer/dryer
TOON ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS
Doorzoek alle 190+ SANDBOX-hotels
Score
0.0/5
onbeoordeeld
Gebaseerd op 0 beoordelingen
Beoordeling
Uitstekend
0
Zeer goed
0
Gemiddelde
0
Arm
0
Vreselijk
0
Als u te gast was bij LiT BANGKOK Hotel , dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
LAAT REVIEW ACHTER VOOR LiT BANGKOK Hotel
ZIE ALLE REVIEWS

Adres / kaart

36/1 Soi Kasemsan 1, Rama I Rd., Wangmai, Pathumwan, Siam, Bangkok, Thailand, 10330

Populaire filters

Hotels in de buurt van Test & Go

Lemontea Hotel SHA Certified
8.4
waardering met
7337 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Hotel Tranz (SHA Certified)
8.8
waardering met
2062 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Pullman Bangkok King Power Hotel
8.7
waardering met
4953 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Centre Point Hotel Chidlom
8.4
waardering met
4289 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Sindhorn Midtown
9.3
waardering met
307 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Bliston Suwan Parkview Hotel
8.4
waardering met
1762 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok
9.4
waardering met
58 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Montien Hotel Surawong Bangkok
8.7
waardering met
18 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU