Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
Rooms
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Zensation 35m²
฿4,800 - 1st Day Test & Go
Features
- Bathtub
- International Channels
- Internet - Wifi
- Kitchen
- Microwave
- Vegetarian Meals
- Work Space
Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Room 40m²
฿5,400 - 1st Day Test & Go
Features
- Bathtub
- International Channels
- Internet - Wifi
- Kitchen
- Microwave
- Vegetarian Meals
- Work Space
Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Executive Suite Room 55m²
฿5,800 - 1st Day Test & Go
Features
- Bathtub
- Family Suites
- International Channels
- Internet - Wifi
- Kitchen
- Microwave
- Vegetarian Meals
- Washing Machine
- Work Space
Maximum of 2 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant
Grand Family Suite 75m²
฿10,580 - 1st Day Test & Go
Features
- Bathtub
- Family Suites
- International Channels
- Internet - Wifi
- Kitchen
- Living Room
- Microwave
- Vegetarian Meals
- Washing Machine
- Work Space
Maximum of 2 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant
Two Bedroom Suite 85m²
฿11,480 - 1st Day Test & Go
Features
- Bathtub
- Family Suites
- International Channels
- Internet - Wifi
- Kitchen
- Living Room
- Microwave
- Vegetarian Meals
- Washing Machine
- Work Space
Centre Point Hotel Chidlom is a conveniently located hotel in Bangkok, a five-minute walk to Ratchadamri BTS Station and a seven-minute walk to the Chidlom BTS Station. Positioned on Langsuan Road, the hotel allows guests easy access to the business district, transportation links, nightspots, tourist attractions, and shopping malls such as Central Chidlom, Central Embassy, Central World, Pratunam, Silom Patpong, and Erawan Shrine. A few minutes away, guests can enjoy the fresh air and vibrancy of Lumpini Park. The hotel provides spacious rooms with thoughtful amenities such as a dining area, safety box, and automatic toilet seat. Facilities at the hotel include the indoor swimming pool, sauna, golf putting green, library, restaurant, and free tuk-tuk service to BTS Chidlom Station. The blend of amenities and facilities will ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. Centre Point Hotel Chidlom is your one-stop destination for quality hotel accommodations in Bangkok.
Amenities / Features
- One-way transfer from Suvarnabhumi or Don Muang International Airport to Centre Point Hotel Chidlom for Day 1 only
- RT-PCR test for COVID-19
- Included Breakfast
- Welcome snack and soft drink 1 time per stay
- Complimentary 4 bottles of drinking water, coffee and tea in room
- Free Wi-Fi Internet
