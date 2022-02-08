BANGKOK TEST & GO

JC Kevin Sathorn Bangkok Hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.4
rating with
6947 reviews
Updated on February 8, 2022
JC Kevin Sathorn Bangkok Hotel - Image 0
JC Kevin Sathorn Bangkok Hotel - Image 1
JC Kevin Sathorn Bangkok Hotel - Image 2
JC Kevin Sathorn Bangkok Hotel - Image 3
JC Kevin Sathorn Bangkok Hotel - Image 4
JC Kevin Sathorn Bangkok Hotel - Image 5
+54 photos
QUICK RESPONSE
100% DEPOSIT

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Hot This hotel has received 54 recent booking requests. hurry up!

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the JC Kevin Sathorn Bangkok Hotel in a prioritized manner, and JC Kevin Sathorn Bangkok Hotel will directly collect payment from you.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

SPECIAL OFFERSCLICK REQUEST TO SEE
Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Premier Balcony ( Room Only) 39
฿13,800 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,800 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,000 - 5th Day Test & Go
REQUEST BOOKING
FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS)
BOOKMARK

Features

  • Balcony
  • Balcony (Full Access)
  • Coffee Machine
  • Fitness Allowed
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Kitchen
  • Outdoor Facilities
  • Swimming Pool
  • Work Space
SPECIAL OFFERSCLICK REQUEST TO SEE
Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
1 Bedroom Suite Balcony ( Room Only) 64
฿18,800 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿13,800 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿11,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿5,000 - 5th Day Test & Go
REQUEST BOOKING
FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS)
BOOKMARK

Features

  • Balcony
  • Balcony (Full Access)
  • Bathtub
  • Coffee Machine
  • Fitness Allowed
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Kitchen
  • Living Room
  • Microwave
  • Outdoor Facilities
  • Swimming Pool
  • Washing Machine
  • Work Space
SPECIAL OFFERSCLICK REQUEST TO SEE
Maximum of 2 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant
2 Bedroom Suite Balcony ( Room Only) 121
฿28,800 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿21,800 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿15,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿8,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿7,000 - 5th Day Test & Go
REQUEST BOOKING
FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS)
BOOKMARK

Features

  • Balcony
  • Balcony (Full Access)
  • Bathtub
  • Coffee Machine
  • Family Suites
  • Fitness Allowed
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Kitchen
  • Living Room
  • Microwave
  • Outdoor Facilities
  • Swimming Pool
  • Washing Machine
  • Work Space

Ideally situated in central Bangkok, JC Kevin Sathorn Bangkok Hotel in the partnership with Piyavate Hospital Is leading private hospital International offers guests multiple travel options so that they may explore the capital’s famous cosmopolitan and cultural attractions with ease. Defined by contemporary style, an attractive host of facilities, and of course JC Kevin Sathorn Bangkok Hotel’s warm and personal service, this upscale hotel provides the perfect urban sanctuary for both leisure and business travelers. Get energized in the 32 meter pool or at the fitness center and tennis court. A convenient location and excellent facilities make JC Kevin Sathorn Bangkok Hotel a worthwhile choice.

Amenities / Features

  • The following privileges:
  • Complimentary wireless network throughout the hotel
  • Access to outdoor pool, fitness centre
  • Complimentary drinking water and In-room coffee & tea making facilities
  • Complimentary one (1) covered parking space (for 1 vehicle)
  • Set of eco-friendly amenities and in roomTV and in-house cable TV
  • 25% discount for laundry service
  • 20% discount on room service (Excluding alcoholic drinks)
SHOW ALL SANDBOX HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at JC Kevin Sathorn Bangkok Hotel, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR JC Kevin Sathorn Bangkok Hotel
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

36 Narathiwas-Ratchanakarin Road, Yannawa, Sathorn, Bangkok, Sathorn, Bangkok, Thailand, 10120

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

Sathorn Vista, Bangkok - Marriott Executive Apartments
8.7
rating with
694 reviews
From ฿-1
Montien Hotel Surawong Bangkok
8.7
rating with
18 reviews
From ฿-1
Oakwood Hotel & Residence Bangkok
9.3
rating with
19 reviews
From ฿-1
Chatrium Residence Sathon Bangkok
8.3
rating with
5835 reviews
From ฿-1
Tower Club at Lebua Hotel
8.8
rating with
2226 reviews
From ฿-1
Grand Howard Hotel
7.4
rating with
347 reviews
From ฿-1
The Peninsula Bangkok
9.1
rating with
1763 reviews
From ฿-1
Chatrium Hotel Riverside Bangkok
8.8
rating with
12884 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU