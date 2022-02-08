Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Premier Balcony ( Room Only) 39 m² ฿13,800 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿9,800 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿9,000 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿5,000 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿4,000 - 5th Day Test & Go
Features: Balcony, Balcony (Full Access), Coffee Machine, Fitness Allowed, International Channels, Internet - Wifi, Kitchen, Outdoor Facilities, Swimming Pool, Work Space

Balcony (Full Access)

Coffee Machine

Fitness Allowed

International Channels

Internet - Wifi

Kitchen

Outdoor Facilities

Swimming Pool

1 Bedroom Suite Balcony ( Room Only) 64 m² ฿18,800 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿13,800 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿11,000 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿6,000 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿5,000 - 5th Day Test & Go
Features: Balcony, Balcony (Full Access), Bathtub, Coffee Machine, Fitness Allowed, International Channels, Internet - Wifi, Kitchen, Living Room, Microwave, Outdoor Facilities, Swimming Pool, Washing Machine, Work Space

Balcony (Full Access)

Bathtub

Coffee Machine

Fitness Allowed

International Channels

Internet - Wifi

Kitchen

Living Room

Microwave

Outdoor Facilities

Swimming Pool

Washing Machine

2 Bedroom Suite Balcony ( Room Only) 121 m² ฿28,800 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿21,800 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿15,000 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿8,000 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿7,000 - 5th Day Test & Go
Features: Balcony, Balcony (Full Access), Bathtub, Coffee Machine, Family Suites, Fitness Allowed, International Channels, Internet - Wifi, Kitchen, Living Room, Microwave, Outdoor Facilities, Swimming Pool, Washing Machine, Work Space

Balcony (Full Access)

Bathtub

Coffee Machine

Family Suites

Fitness Allowed

International Channels

Internet - Wifi

Kitchen

Living Room

Microwave

Outdoor Facilities

Swimming Pool

Washing Machine

Work Space

Ideally situated in central Bangkok, JC Kevin Sathorn Bangkok Hotel in the partnership with Piyavate Hospital Is leading private hospital International offers guests multiple travel options so that they may explore the capital’s famous cosmopolitan and cultural attractions with ease. Defined by contemporary style, an attractive host of facilities, and of course JC Kevin Sathorn Bangkok Hotel’s warm and personal service, this upscale hotel provides the perfect urban sanctuary for both leisure and business travelers. Get energized in the 32 meter pool or at the fitness center and tennis court. A convenient location and excellent facilities make JC Kevin Sathorn Bangkok Hotel a worthwhile choice.

Amenities / Features The following privileges:

Complimentary wireless network throughout the hotel

Access to outdoor pool, fitness centre

Complimentary drinking water and In-room coffee & tea making facilities

Complimentary one (1) covered parking space (for 1 vehicle)

Set of eco-friendly amenities and in roomTV and in-house cable TV

25% discount for laundry service

20% discount on room service (Excluding alcoholic drinks)

