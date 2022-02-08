Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

预约请求，把你放在直接联系与LiT BANGKOK Hotel以优先方式，以及LiT BANGKOK Hotel从你会直接收取货款。

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Offering quality accommodations in the restaurants, nightlife, shopping district of Bangkok, LiT BANGKOK Residence is a popular pick for both business and leisure travelers. LiT BANGKOK located in super convenient city centre location; only minutes away from the prime shopping and entertainment such as MBK, Siam Discovery, Siam Paragon - as well as outstanding city attractions and landmarks including Bangkok Art and Cultural Centre, Jim Thomson’s House and the National Stadium Sky Train station.

As a SHA Extra Plus certified hotel, we offers Test & Go Package as per below details:

Packages inclusive of:-

Private balcony (size varies per room type)

Complimentary high speed Wi-Fi

20% discount on room service menu

24 hours nurse on call service for any health-related needs whilst under quarantine

24 hours emergency ambulance service

** Full Prepayment required, otherwise booking is not confirmed.

** For check-in after 16.00 hrs., guest is required a 2-night Test & Go Package due to RT-PCR test and result process. Our Reservation team will inform you during booking inquiry process.