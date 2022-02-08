Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

An insider’s pass to the City of Angels, Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok channels the energy of Bangkok’s vibrant pulse fusing raw, urban intensity with a light-hearted spirit and distinguished design. With borders opening, let us host you with SHA Extra Plus International Arrival Offer. Day 1 Package 1 person starts from THB 4,800- 2 persons starts from THB 7,800- Includes: 1-way airport transfer (Airport - Hospital - Hotel)

RT-PCR test Additional Charge: Overnight accommodation package of your choice.

Rapid result for RT-PCR test at THB 1,500- per person.

Upgrade your airport transfer up to 4 persons for a fee. Day 5 Package 1 person starts from THB 3,000- 2 persons starts from THB 6,000- Includes: RT-PCR test Additional Charge: Overnight accommodation package of your choice.

Rapid result for RT-PCR test at THB 1,500- per person.

Additional Limousine transfer from Hotel to Hospital is available upon request with special rate.

Upgrade your airport transfer up to 4 persons for a fee. The rate above is SHA+ Add On Package that applicable for any room package booked with Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok. For more information or to book, contact us at email [email protected]

