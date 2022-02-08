BANGKOK TEST & GO

LiT BANGKOK Hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.6

609 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 8, 2022
LiT BANGKOK Hotel - Image 0
LiT BANGKOK Hotel - Image 1
LiT BANGKOK Hotel - Image 2
LiT BANGKOK Hotel - Image 3
LiT BANGKOK Hotel - Image 4
LiT BANGKOK Hotel - Image 5
+27 사진
빠른 응답
100% 예금

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

예약 요청에 넣을 직접 접촉LiT BANGKOK Hotel 우선 순위 정 방식으로, 그리고 LiT BANGKOK Hotel 당신의 것입니다 직접 수집 지불.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

특별 제공보기 요청을 클릭하십시오
최대 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
One Bedroom Superior Suite (Full Prepayment required) 40
฿17,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿13,000 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,500 - 5th Day Test & Go
예약 요청
빠른 요청 (2 번 클릭)
BOOKMARK

풍모

  • 발코니
  • 목욕통
  • 국제 채널
  • 인터넷-Wi-Fi
  • 부엌
  • 거실
  • 마이크로파
  • 세탁기
  • 작업 공간
특별 제공보기 요청을 클릭하십시오
최대 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
One Bedroom Deluxe Suite (Full Prepayment required) 50
฿18,400 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿14,400 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿10,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿5,000 - 5th Day Test & Go
예약 요청
빠른 요청 (2 번 클릭)
BOOKMARK

풍모

  • 발코니(전체 액세스)
  • 목욕통
  • 국제 채널
  • 인터넷-Wi-Fi
  • 부엌
  • 거실
  • 마이크로파
  • 세탁기
  • 작업 공간
특별 제공보기 요청을 클릭하십시오
최대 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
One Bedroom Duplex Suite (Full Prepayment required) 72
฿25,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿21,000 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿12,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿6,000 - 5th Day Test & Go
예약 요청
빠른 요청 (2 번 클릭)
BOOKMARK

풍모

  • 발코니(전체 액세스)
  • 목욕통
  • 국제 채널
  • 인터넷-Wi-Fi
  • 부엌
  • 거실
  • 마이크로파
  • 세탁기
  • 작업 공간

Offering quality accommodations in the restaurants, nightlife, shopping district of Bangkok, LiT BANGKOK Residence is a popular pick for both business and leisure travelers. LiT BANGKOK located in super convenient city centre location; only minutes away from the prime shopping and entertainment such as MBK, Siam Discovery, Siam Paragon - as well as outstanding city attractions and landmarks including Bangkok Art and Cultural Centre, Jim Thomson’s House and the National Stadium Sky Train station.

As a SHA Extra Plus certified hotel, we offers Test & Go Package as per below details:

Packages inclusive of:-

  • Private balcony (size varies per room type)
  • Complimentary high speed Wi-Fi
  • 20% discount on room service menu
  • 24 hours nurse on call service for any health-related needs whilst under quarantine
  • 24 hours emergency ambulance service

** Full Prepayment required, otherwise booking is not confirmed.

** For check-in after 16.00 hrs., guest is required a 2-night Test & Go Package due to RT-PCR test and result process. Our Reservation team will inform you during booking inquiry process.

어메니티 / 특징

  • The bedroom, living room and bathroom with separate shower and bath
  • Fully equipped kitchenette with dining table
  • TV set with international satellite channels and a DVD player in the living area
  • Two-in-one washer/dryer
모든 샌드 박스 호텔보기
190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색
점수
0.0/5
등급 없음
기반 0 리뷰
평가
우수한
0
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
LiT BANGKOK Hotel 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 LiT BANGKOK Hotel
모든 리뷰보기

주소 /지도

36/1 Soi Kasemsan 1, Rama I Rd., Wangmai, Pathumwan, Siam, Bangkok, Thailand, 10330

인기 필터

주변 Test & Go 호텔

Lemontea Hotel SHA Certified
8.4
평가
7337 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Hotel Tranz (SHA Certified)
8.8
평가
2062 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Pullman Bangkok King Power Hotel
8.7
평가
4953 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Centre Point Hotel Chidlom
8.4
평가
4289 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Sindhorn Midtown
9.3
평가
307 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Bliston Suwan Parkview Hotel
8.4
평가
1762 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok
9.4
평가
58 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Montien Hotel Surawong Bangkok
8.7
평가
18 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU