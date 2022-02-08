BANGKOK TEST & GO

LiT BANGKOK Hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.6

609レビューによる評価
更新日 February 8, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

予約リクエストにより、優先的にLiT BANGKOK Hotel 直接連絡し、 LiT BANGKOK Hotelが直接支払いを回収します。

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

最大 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
One Bedroom Superior Suite (Full Prepayment required) 40
฿17,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿13,000 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,500 - 5th Day Test & Go
特徴

  • バルコニー
  • バスタブ
  • 国際チャンネル
  • インターネット-Wifi
  • キッチン
  • リビングルーム
  • 電子レンジ
  • 洗濯機
  • 作業スペース
最大 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
One Bedroom Deluxe Suite (Full Prepayment required) 50
฿18,400 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿14,400 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿10,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿5,000 - 5th Day Test & Go
特徴

  • バルコニー（フルアクセス）
  • バスタブ
  • 国際チャンネル
  • インターネット-Wifi
  • キッチン
  • リビングルーム
  • 電子レンジ
  • 洗濯機
  • 作業スペース
最大 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
One Bedroom Duplex Suite (Full Prepayment required) 72
฿25,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿21,000 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿12,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿6,000 - 5th Day Test & Go
特徴

  • バルコニー（フルアクセス）
  • バスタブ
  • 国際チャンネル
  • インターネット-Wifi
  • キッチン
  • リビングルーム
  • 電子レンジ
  • 洗濯機
  • 作業スペース

Offering quality accommodations in the restaurants, nightlife, shopping district of Bangkok, LiT BANGKOK Residence is a popular pick for both business and leisure travelers. LiT BANGKOK located in super convenient city centre location; only minutes away from the prime shopping and entertainment such as MBK, Siam Discovery, Siam Paragon - as well as outstanding city attractions and landmarks including Bangkok Art and Cultural Centre, Jim Thomson’s House and the National Stadium Sky Train station.

As a SHA Extra Plus certified hotel, we offers Test & Go Package as per below details:

Packages inclusive of:-

  • Private balcony (size varies per room type)
  • Complimentary high speed Wi-Fi
  • 20% discount on room service menu
  • 24 hours nurse on call service for any health-related needs whilst under quarantine
  • 24 hours emergency ambulance service

** Full Prepayment required, otherwise booking is not confirmed.

** For check-in after 16.00 hrs., guest is required a 2-night Test & Go Package due to RT-PCR test and result process. Our Reservation team will inform you during booking inquiry process.

アメニティ/機能

  • The bedroom, living room and bathroom with separate shower and bath
  • Fully equipped kitchenette with dining table
  • TV set with international satellite channels and a DVD player in the living area
  • Two-in-one washer/dryer
住所/地図

36/1 Soi Kasemsan 1, Rama I Rd., Wangmai, Pathumwan, Siam, Bangkok, Thailand, 10330

