PHUKET TEST & GO

Lemonade Phuket Hotel - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.1
rating with
99 reviews
Updated on February 8, 2022
Lemonade Phuket Hotel - Image 0
Lemonade Phuket Hotel - Image 1
Lemonade Phuket Hotel - Image 2
Lemonade Phuket Hotel - Image 3
Lemonade Phuket Hotel - Image 4
Lemonade Phuket Hotel - Image 5
+38 photos

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Offering quality accommodations in the sightseeing, sports, beaches district of Phuket, Lemonade Phuket Hotel is a popular pick for both business and leisure travelers. Situated only 14 km from the city center, guests are well located to enjoy the town's attractions and activities. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. The facilities and services provided by Lemonade Phuket Hotel ensure a pleasant stay for guests. A selection of top-class facilities such as free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour front desk, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park, airport transfer can be enjoyed at the hotel. The ambiance of Lemonade Phuket Hotel is reflected in every guestroom. television LCD/plasma screen, internet access – wireless (complimentary), air conditioning, desk, mini bar are just some of the facilities that can be found throughout the property. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Lemonade Phuket Hotel is your one-stop destination for quality hotel accommodations in Phuket.

SHOW ALL SANDBOX HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Lemonade Phuket Hotel, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Lemonade Phuket Hotel
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

60/216 Moo1 Chaofa rd.(east), Chalong, Phuket, Thailand, 83130

Partner Hotels

Pullman Phuket Panwa Beach Resort
8.5
rating with
1522 reviews
From ฿-1
Ashlee Hub Hotel Patong
7.8
rating with
1287 reviews
From ฿-1
DoubleTree by Hilton Phuket Banthai Resort
8.5
rating with
131 reviews
From ฿-1
Hotel Clover Patong Phuket
8.8
rating with
2576 reviews
From ฿-1
Novotel Phuket Kamala Beach Hotel
8.4
rating with
886 reviews
From ฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
rating with
1 reviews
From ฿-1
SAii Laguna Phuket
8.8
rating with
2617 reviews
From ฿-1

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

The Blue Hotel
8.3
rating with
148 reviews
From ฿-1
Cocoville Phuket Resort
8.9
rating with
207 reviews
From ฿-1
Baba House Phuket Hotel
8.2
rating with
431 reviews
From ฿-1
Coco Retreat Phuket Resort and Spa
8.4
rating with
62 reviews
From ฿-1
Ramada Plaza by Wyndham Chao Fah Phuket
8.4
rating with
59 reviews
From ฿-1
Recenta Phuket Suanluang
7.5
rating with
27 reviews
From ฿-1
Seabed Grand Hotel Phuket
8.7
rating with
155 reviews
From ฿-1
Casa Bella Phuket
8.7
rating with
68 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU