Kudo Hotel - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
9
rating with
279 reviews
Updated on February 8, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the Kudo Hotel in a prioritized manner, and Kudo Hotel will directly collect payment from you.

Hotel Refund Policy

The SHA+ booking cannot be cancelled after being confirmed and the payment is refundable only for the covid-19 positive result that does not permit you to travel.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Room (Breakfast) 42
฿39,576 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿29,976 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿22,656 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿15,576 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿8,256 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿7,320 - 5th Day Test & Go
Features

  • Balcony
  • Coffee Machine
  • Fitness Allowed
  • HDMI Cable
  • Halal Food Options
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Kitchen
  • Living Room
  • Microwave
  • Outdoor Facilities
  • Small Deposit
  • Small Fees for Children
  • Swimming Pool
  • Vegetarian Meals
  • Work Space
  • Yoga Mat
Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Luxury Beach Suite (Breakfast) 55
฿52,176 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿38,976 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿29,856 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿19,176 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿10,056 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿9,120 - 5th Day Test & Go
Features

  • Balcony
  • Balcony (Full Access)
  • Bathtub
  • Coffee Machine
  • Fitness Allowed
  • HDMI Cable
  • Halal Food Options
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Kitchen
  • Living Room
  • Microwave
  • Outdoor Facilities
  • Small Deposit
  • Small Fees for Children
  • Swimming Pool
  • Vegetarian Meals
  • Work Space
  • Yoga Mat
Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Pool and Beach Suite (Breakfast) 65
฿64,776 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿47,976 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿37,056 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿22,776 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿11,856 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿10,920 - 5th Day Test & Go
Features

  • Balcony
  • Balcony (Full Access)
  • Bathtub
  • Coffee Machine
  • Fitness Allowed
  • HDMI Cable
  • Halal Food Options
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Kitchen
  • Living Room
  • Microwave
  • Outdoor Facilities
  • Small Deposit
  • Small Fees for Children
  • Swimming Pool
  • Vegetarian Meals
  • Work Space
  • Yoga Mat

When visiting Phuket, you'll feel right at home at Kudo Hotel as it offers quality accommodation and great service. Situated only 1 KM from the city center, guests are well located to enjoy the town's attractions and activities. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At Kudo Hotel, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. The property provides free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, taxi service, ticket service to ensure the greatest comfort. Kudo Hotel is home to 26 guestrooms. All are tastefully furnished, and many even provide such comforts as flat screen television, clothes rack, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea, free welcome drink. The property's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Kudo Hotel is your one-stop destination for quality accommodation in Phuket.

Address / Map

33/1 Thaweewong Road, Patong, Phuket, Thailand, 83150

