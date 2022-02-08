PHUKET TEST & GO

Kasemsuk Guesthouse - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.7
rating with
15 reviews
Updated on February 8, 2022
If what you're looking for is a conveniently located hotel in Phuket, look no further than Kasemsuk Guesthouse. With its location just 17.5 km from the city center and 47.9 km from the airport, this 1-star hotel attracts numerous travelers each year. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Kasemsuk Guesthouse offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. For the comfort and convenience of guests, the hotel offers luggage storage, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park, car hire, safety deposit boxes. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Superb facilities and an excellent location make the Kasemsuk Guesthouse the perfect base from which to enjoy your stay in Phuket.

Address / Map

28 Patak Road, Muang, Karon Beach, Karon, Phuket, Thailand, 83100

