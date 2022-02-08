PHUKET TEST & GO

卡塞姆苏克旅馆 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.7
通过
15条评论进行评分
更新于 February 8, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

如果您正在寻找位于普吉岛的一家交通便利的酒店，那么 Kasemsuk Guesthouse 就是您的最佳选择。这家一星级酒店距市中心仅 17.5 公里，距机场 47.9 公里，每年都吸引着众多旅客。酒店位置便利，可轻松前往城市的必游景点。 Kasemsuk Guesthouse酒店提供无可挑剔的服务以及所有必要的便利设施，让旅客振奋精神。为了客人的舒适和方便，酒店提供行李寄存、公共区域无线网络连接、停车场、汽车租赁、保险箱。所有客房均配备周到的设施，以确保无与伦比的舒适感。此外，酒店提供的一系列休闲活动确保您在入住期间有许多活动可做。一流的设施和优越的地理位置使 Kasemsuk Guesthouse 成为您在普吉岛享受住宿的理想基地。

如果您是卡塞姆苏克旅馆的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 卡塞姆苏克旅馆
地址/地图

28 Patak Road, Muang, Karon Beach, Karon, Phuket, Thailand, 83100

