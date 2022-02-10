Fisherman Way Beach Villa - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Situated in Rawai, Fisherman Way Beach Resort is the perfect place to experience Phuket and its surroundings. Only 33 km away, this 4-star hotel can be easily accessed from the airport. Visitors to the hotel can take pleasure in touring the city's top attractions: Wine Lovers Bistro Phuket, Phuket Orchid Farm, Ao Chalong Pier. Fisherman Way Beach Resort offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. A selection of top-class facilities such as free Wi-Fi in all rooms, private check in/check out, daily housekeeping, 24-hour security, taxi service can be enjoyed at the hotel. Fisherman Way Beach Resort is home to 23 bedrooms. All are tastefully furnished and many even provide such comforts as television LCD/plasma screen, children's high chair, clothes rack, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea. The hotel offers many unique recreational opportunities such as private beach, outdoor pool, massage, pool (kids), garden. Whatever your purpose of visit, Fisherman Way Beach Resort is an excellent choice for your stay in Phuket.