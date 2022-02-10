PHUKET TEST & GO

Fisherman Way Beach Villa - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
9.1

123 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 10, 2022
Fisherman Way Beach Villa - Image 0
Fisherman Way Beach Villa - Image 1
Fisherman Way Beach Villa - Image 2
Fisherman Way Beach Villa - Image 3
Fisherman Way Beach Villa - Image 4
Fisherman Way Beach Villa - Image 5
+23 사진

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Situated in Rawai, Fisherman Way Beach Resort is the perfect place to experience Phuket and its surroundings. Only 33 km away, this 4-star hotel can be easily accessed from the airport. Visitors to the hotel can take pleasure in touring the city's top attractions: Wine Lovers Bistro Phuket, Phuket Orchid Farm, Ao Chalong Pier. Fisherman Way Beach Resort offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. A selection of top-class facilities such as free Wi-Fi in all rooms, private check in/check out, daily housekeeping, 24-hour security, taxi service can be enjoyed at the hotel. Fisherman Way Beach Resort is home to 23 bedrooms. All are tastefully furnished and many even provide such comforts as television LCD/plasma screen, children's high chair, clothes rack, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea. The hotel offers many unique recreational opportunities such as private beach, outdoor pool, massage, pool (kids), garden. Whatever your purpose of visit, Fisherman Way Beach Resort is an excellent choice for your stay in Phuket.

모든 샌드 박스 호텔보기
190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색
점수
0.0/5
등급 없음
기반 0 리뷰
평가
우수한
0
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
Fisherman Way Beach Villa 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 Fisherman Way Beach Villa
모든 리뷰보기

주소 /지도

5/11 Moo 5, Wiset Road, Rawai, Phuket, Thailand, 83130

파트너 호텔

풀만 푸켓 판와 비치 리조트
8.5
평가
1522 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Ashlee Hub 호텔 빠통
7.8
평가
1287 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
호텔 클로버 파통 푸켓
8.8
평가
2576 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
노보텔 푸켓 카말라 비치 호텔
8.4
평가
886 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
평가
1 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
SAii 라구나 푸켓
8.8
평가
2617 리뷰
에서 ฿-1

인기 필터

주변 Test & Go 호텔

블루 비치 그랜드 리조트 앤 스파
9.2
평가
1 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Baan Mee Phuket
8.6
평가
29 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
The Beachfront Hotel Phuket, Rawai Beach
7.9
평가
50 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
카사 벨라 푸켓
8.7
평가
68 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
뷰 라와다 푸켓
7.7
평가
119 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
로터스 블루 리조트 & 레스토랑
7.7
평가
8 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
더 비짓 리조트 푸켓
8.5
평가
868 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU