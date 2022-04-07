Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This fabulous resort located south of Karon and north of Kata Beach puts guests in a fantastic spot. Only 20 kilometers from Phuket Town and about 40 kilometers from the airport, getting to and from Diamond Cottage Resort & Spa is a breeze. The resort features opulent Thai style architecture and boasts five room type configurations. Guests have a choice to dine on Thai at Ma-Now restaurant or sample international cuisine at Ma-Prow restaurant. The Bounty Bay, Cool Bar, and Coconut Bar all feature a great ambiance and serve unique cocktails and refreshments all day long. The hotel spa has several massages, scrubs, and treatments to choose from as well as many special packages. To cool off and relax after a long day, lounge by the pool or have a stroll to Patong Beach. If you’re looking for a special and unique experience, look no further than Diamond Cottage Resort & Spa.