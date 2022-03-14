Coconut Village Resort - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Coconut Village Resort is located just a 100 meters from the white sands of Patong Beach. Each of the 80 rooms at this 3.5-star property is designed help guests relax in comfort and style and is equipped with a private balcony, air conditioning, satellite television, and a fully stocked mini bar. Guests can relax in the sauna or pool or enjoy the resort's massage services. The resort offers a poolside bar, coffee shop, and restaurant for your pleasaure. Guests seeking that perfect blend of attentive care and modern convenience will find it at this lovely hotel. Please enter your dates in our secure online booking form to make a reservation at Coconut Village Resort.