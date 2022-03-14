PHUKET TEST & GO

椰子村度假村 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
7.7
通过
1145条评论进行评分
更新于 March 14, 2022
+14 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Coconut Village Resort度假村距离芭东海滩的白色沙滩仅有100米。这家 3.5 星级酒店的 80 间客房均旨在帮助客人在舒适和时尚的环境中放松身心，并配备私人阳台、空调、卫星电视和储备充足的迷你吧。客人可以在桑拿浴室或游泳池放松身心或享受度假村的按摩服务。度假村提供池畔酒吧、咖啡厅和餐厅供您享用。寻求周到服务和现代便利的完美结合的客人会在这家可爱的酒店找到它。请在我们安全的在线预订表格中输入您的日期来预订在椰子村度假村的客房。

分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是椰子村度假村的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 椰子村度假村
查看所有评论

地址/地图

20 Prachanukroh Road, Patong, Phuket, Thailand, 83150

