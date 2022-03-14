PHUKET TEST & GO

코코넛 빌리지 리조트 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
7.7

1145 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 March 14, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Coconut Village Resort는 빠통 비치의 백사장에서 단 100m 떨어져 있습니다. 이 3.5 성급 호텔의 80 개의 객실은 편안하고 스타일리시하게 휴식을 취할 수 있도록 설계되었으며 전용 발코니, 에어컨, 위성 TV 및 잘 채워진 미니 바를 갖추고 있습니다. 사우나 또는 수영장에서 휴식을 취하거나 리조트의 마사지 서비스를 즐겨보십시오. 리조트는 귀하의 즐거움을 위해 풀 사이드 바, 커피 숍 및 레스토랑을 제공합니다. 세심한 배려와 현대적인 편의의 완벽한 조화를 추구하는 고객은이 사랑스러운 호텔에서 찾을 수 있습니다. Coconut Village Resort 객실을 예약하려면 날짜를 입력하고 보안 온라인 예약 양식을 작성하십시오.

점수
0.0/5
등급 없음
기반 0 리뷰
평가
우수한
0
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
코코넛 빌리지 리조트 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 코코넛 빌리지 리조트
모든 리뷰보기

주소 /지도

20 Prachanukroh Road, Patong, Phuket, Thailand, 83150

