ココナッツビレッジリゾート - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
7.7

1145レビューによる評価
更新日 March 14, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

ココナッツビレッジリゾートは、パトンビーチの白い砂浜からわずか100mに位置しています。この3.5つ星ホテルの80室の各客室は、快適でスタイリッシュにリラックスできるように設計されており、専用バルコニー、エアコン、衛星テレビ、充実したミニバーが備わっています。滞在中はサウナやプールでリラックスしたり、リゾートのマッサージサービスを楽しめます。リゾートには、プールサイドバー、コーヒーショップ、レストランがあります。気配りの行き届いたケアとモダンな便利さの完璧な融合をお探しのお客様は、この素敵なホテルでそれを見つけるでしょう。ココナッツビレッジリゾートを予約するには、安全なオンライン予約フォームに日付を入力してください。

スコア
0.0/5
未評価
に基づく 0 レビュー
評価
優れた
0
とても良い
0
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
ココナッツビレッジリゾートゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す ココナッツビレッジリゾート
すべてのレビューを見る

住所/地図

20 Prachanukroh Road, Patong, Phuket, Thailand, 83150

