ココナッツビレッジリゾート - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

ココナッツビレッジリゾートは、パトンビーチの白い砂浜からわずか100mに位置しています。この3.5つ星ホテルの80室の各客室は、快適でスタイリッシュにリラックスできるように設計されており、専用バルコニー、エアコン、衛星テレビ、充実したミニバーが備わっています。滞在中はサウナやプールでリラックスしたり、リゾートのマッサージサービスを楽しめます。リゾートには、プールサイドバー、コーヒーショップ、レストランがあります。気配りの行き届いたケアとモダンな便利さの完璧な融合をお探しのお客様は、この素敵なホテルでそれを見つけるでしょう。ココナッツビレッジリゾートを予約するには、安全なオンライン予約フォームに日付を入力してください。