Superior Double Room 30 m² ฿17,860 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿14,500 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿11,020 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿9,460 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿5,980 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿3,480 - 5th Day Test & Go Features Bathtub International Channels Internet - Wifi Outdoor Facilities Small Fees for Children Swimming Pool Work Space

International Channels

Internet - Wifi

Outdoor Facilities

Small Fees for Children

Swimming Pool

New Hotel in the Central of Pattaya City nearby the Pattaya beach and Central Festival beach for Shopping and Restaurants

Amenities / Features Swimming pool

Fitness

Bar

Restaurant

Sky Bar

Lounge

Sauna

Housekeeper

24 hours security

Score 4.6 /5 Excellent Based on 5 reviews Rating 4 Excellent 1 Very Good 0 Average 0 Poor 0 Terrible Blackwoods Hotel Pattaya, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review. LEAVE REVIEW FOR Blackwoods Hotel Pattaya SEE ALL REVIEWS If you were a guest at, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review. 🇬🇧 NICHOLAS CRAIG Arrived on 28/01/2022 4.7 Superior Double Room Positives Friendly staff , nice rooms , comfortable bed, good showers Negatives Only a few English TV channels Great place , will definitely come back for my next test and go . Left my wallet on a table when checked out with a considerable amount of money . Hotel called me and kept it safe for me 🇺🇸 Larry Olbekson Arrived on 20/12/2021 4.5 Superior Room Positives Professional processing from being picked up and BKK to the Hospital in Pattaya for my test (2:00 AM) and then to the hotel to check in. Negatives None Great customer service from start to finish. A little confusion with the airport pickup but sorta by BKK personal who found the pickup driver. 🇬🇧 Simon Lee Mott Arrived on 17/12/2021 3.8 Superior Double Room Positives Modern room with good shower Negatives Toilet cubicle way too small Very friendly staff and comfortable bed. They didn’t follow up on my PCR test and go results 😡 until prompted the next day. 🇷🇺 Aleksandr Golubkov Arrived on 05/12/2021 5.0 Superior Room Positives Great Wi-Fi

Great service

Clean rooms Negatives Not place to dry our swimsuits. We very glad to spend time at Blackwoods Pattaya hotel. It is very comfortable place. Not so far from sea. 🇹🇭 Tammy Zamart Arrived on 10/12/2021 5.0 Superior Double Room Positives Central of Pattaya near to the beach and Central Festival for Foods, Shopping Nice , clean, good services , nearby the beach, Central Festival Pattaya for Foods, Restaurants , Shopping