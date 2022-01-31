PATTAYA TEST & GO

Blackwoods Hotel Pattaya - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
9.5
rating with
29 reviews
Updated on February 8, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in very high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximum of 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Superior Double Room 30
฿17,860 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿14,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿11,020 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,460 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,980 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,480 - 5th Day Test & Go
Features

  • Bathtub
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Outdoor Facilities
  • Small Fees for Children
  • Swimming Pool
  • Work Space
Features

  • Bathtub
  • Fitness Allowed
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Outdoor Facilities
  • Small Fees for Children
  • Swimming Pool
  • Work Space

New Hotel in the Central of Pattaya City nearby the Pattaya beach and Central Festival beach for Shopping and Restaurants

Amenities / Features

  • Swimming pool
  • Fitness
  • Bar
  • Restaurant
  • Sky Bar
  • Lounge
  • Sauna
  • Housekeeper
  • 24 hours security
Score
4.6/5
Excellent
Based on 5 reviews
Rating
Excellent
4
Very Good
1
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
🇬🇧NICHOLAS CRAIG

Reviewed on 31/01/2022
Arrived on 28/01/2022
4.7 Superior Double Room
Positives     
  • Friendly staff , nice rooms , comfortable bed, good showers
Negatives
  • Only a few English TV channels

Great place , will definitely come back for my next test and go . Left my wallet on a table when checked out with a considerable amount of money . Hotel called me and kept it safe for me

🇺🇸Larry Olbekson

Reviewed on 05/01/2022
Arrived on 20/12/2021
4.5 Superior Room
Positives     
  • Professional processing from being picked up and BKK to the Hospital in Pattaya for my test (2:00 AM) and then to the hotel to check in.
Negatives
  • None

Great customer service from start to finish. A little confusion with the airport pickup but sorta by BKK personal who found the pickup driver.

🇬🇧Simon Lee Mott

Reviewed on 02/01/2022
Arrived on 17/12/2021
3.8 Superior Double Room
Positives     
  • Modern room with good shower
Negatives
  • Toilet cubicle way too small

Very friendly staff and comfortable bed. They didn’t follow up on my PCR test and go results 😡 until prompted the next day.

🇷🇺Aleksandr Golubkov

Reviewed on 17/12/2021
Arrived on 05/12/2021
5.0 Superior Room
Positives     
  • Great Wi-Fi
  • Great service
  • Clean rooms
Negatives
  • Not place to dry our swimsuits.

We very glad to spend time at Blackwoods Pattaya hotel. It is very comfortable place. Not so far from sea.

🇹🇭Tammy Zamart

Reviewed on 03/12/2021
Arrived on 10/12/2021
5.0 Superior Double Room
Positives     
  • Central of Pattaya near to the beach and Central Festival for Foods, Shopping

Nice , clean, good services , nearby the beach, Central Festival Pattaya for Foods, Restaurants , Shopping

Address / Map

Soi Pattaya 7, Central Pattaya, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

