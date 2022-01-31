Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
객실
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
최대 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Superior Double Room 30m²
฿17,860 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿14,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿11,020 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,460 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,980 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,480 - 5th Day Test & Go
풍모
- 목욕통
- 국제 채널
- 인터넷-Wi-Fi
- 야외 시설
- 어린이를위한 소액
- 수영장
- 작업 공간
최대 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Superior Room 30m²
฿17,860 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿14,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿11,020 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,460 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,980 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,480 - 5th Day Test & Go
풍모
- 목욕통
- 피트니스 허용
- 인터넷-Wi-Fi
- 야외 시설
- 어린이를위한 소액
- 수영장
- 작업 공간
New Hotel in the Central of Pattaya City nearby the Pattaya beach and Central Festival beach for Shopping and Restaurants
어메니티 / 특징
- Swimming pool
- Fitness
- Bar
- Restaurant
- Sky Bar
- Lounge
- Sauna
- Housekeeper
- 24 hours security
Blackwoods Hotel Pattaya
의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 Blackwoods Hotel Pattaya모든 리뷰보기
4.7 Superior Double Room
긍정적
네거티브
- Friendly staff , nice rooms , comfortable bed, good showers
- Only a few English TV channels
Great place , will definitely come back for my next test and go . Left my wallet on a table when checked out with a considerable amount of money . Hotel called me and kept it safe for me
4.5 Superior Room
긍정적
네거티브
- Professional processing from being picked up and BKK to the Hospital in Pattaya for my test (2:00 AM) and then to the hotel to check in.
Great customer service from start to finish. A little confusion with the airport pickup but sorta by BKK personal who found the pickup driver.
3.8 Superior Double Room
긍정적
네거티브
- Modern room with good shower
- Toilet cubicle way too small
Very friendly staff and comfortable bed. They didn’t follow up on my PCR test and go results 😡 until prompted the next day.
5.0 Superior Room
긍정적
네거티브
- Great Wi-Fi
- Great service
- Clean rooms
- Not place to dry our swimsuits.
We very glad to spend time at Blackwoods Pattaya hotel. It is very comfortable place. Not so far from sea.
5.0 Superior Double Room
긍정적
- Central of Pattaya near to the beach and Central Festival for Foods, Shopping
Nice , clean, good services , nearby the beach, Central Festival Pattaya for Foods, Restaurants , Shopping