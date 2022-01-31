Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in 매우 높은 수요 right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire. 이 호텔은 119 예약 요청을 받았습니다. 서둘러!

예약 요청에 넣을 직접 접촉 와 Blackwoods Hotel Pattaya 우선 순위 정 방식으로, 그리고 Blackwoods Hotel Pattaya 당신의 것입니다 직접 수집 지불.

객실 All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport. 특별 제공 보기 요청을 클릭하십시오 최대 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant Superior Double Room 30 m² ฿17,860 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿14,500 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿11,020 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿9,460 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿5,980 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿3,480 - 5th Day Test & Go 예약 요청 빠른 요청 (2 번 클릭) BOOKMARK 풍모 목욕통

국제 채널

인터넷-Wi-Fi

야외 시설

어린이를위한 소액

수영장

작업 공간 특별 제공 보기 요청을 클릭하십시오 최대 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant Superior Room 30 m² ฿17,860 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿14,500 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿11,020 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿9,460 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿5,980 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿3,480 - 5th Day Test & Go 예약 요청 빠른 요청 (2 번 클릭) BOOKMARK 풍모 목욕통

피트니스 허용

인터넷-Wi-Fi

야외 시설

어린이를위한 소액

수영장

작업 공간

New Hotel in the Central of Pattaya City nearby the Pattaya beach and Central Festival beach for Shopping and Restaurants

어메니티 / 특징 Swimming pool

Fitness

Bar

Restaurant

Sky Bar

Lounge

Sauna

Housekeeper

24 hours security

모든 샌드 박스 호텔보기 190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색

점수 4.6 /5 우수한 기반 5 리뷰 평가 4 우수한 1 아주 좋아 0 평균 0 가난한 0 무서운 Blackwoods Hotel Pattaya 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다. 리뷰를 남겨주세요 Blackwoods Hotel Pattaya 모든 리뷰보기 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다. 🇬🇧 NICHOLAS CRAIG 도착 28/01/2022 4.7 Superior Double Room 긍정적 Friendly staff , nice rooms , comfortable bed, good showers 네거티브 Only a few English TV channels Great place , will definitely come back for my next test and go . Left my wallet on a table when checked out with a considerable amount of money . Hotel called me and kept it safe for me 🇺🇸 Larry Olbekson 도착 20/12/2021 4.5 Superior Room 긍정적 Professional processing from being picked up and BKK to the Hospital in Pattaya for my test (2:00 AM) and then to the hotel to check in. 네거티브 None Great customer service from start to finish. A little confusion with the airport pickup but sorta by BKK personal who found the pickup driver. 🇬🇧 Simon Lee Mott 도착 17/12/2021 3.8 Superior Double Room 긍정적 Modern room with good shower 네거티브 Toilet cubicle way too small Very friendly staff and comfortable bed. They didn’t follow up on my PCR test and go results 😡 until prompted the next day. 🇷🇺 Aleksandr Golubkov 도착 05/12/2021 5.0 Superior Room 긍정적 Great Wi-Fi

Great service

Clean rooms 네거티브 Not place to dry our swimsuits. We very glad to spend time at Blackwoods Pattaya hotel. It is very comfortable place. Not so far from sea. 🇹🇭 Tammy Zamart 도착 10/12/2021 5.0 Superior Double Room 긍정적 Central of Pattaya near to the beach and Central Festival for Foods, Shopping Nice , clean, good services , nearby the beach, Central Festival Pattaya for Foods, Restaurants , Shopping