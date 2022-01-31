PATTAYA TEST & GO

Blackwoods Hotel Pattaya - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
업데이트 날짜 February 8, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in 매우 높은 수요 right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

이 호텔은 119 예약 요청을 받았습니다.

예약 요청에 넣을 직접 접촉Blackwoods Hotel Pattaya 우선 순위 정 방식으로, 그리고 Blackwoods Hotel Pattaya 당신의 것입니다 직접 수집 지불.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

최대 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Superior Double Room 30
฿17,860 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿14,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿11,020 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,460 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,980 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,480 - 5th Day Test & Go
풍모

  • 목욕통
  • 국제 채널
  • 인터넷-Wi-Fi
  • 야외 시설
  • 어린이를위한 소액
  • 수영장
  • 작업 공간
최대 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
New Hotel in the Central of Pattaya City nearby the Pattaya beach and Central Festival beach for Shopping and Restaurants

어메니티 / 특징

  • Swimming pool
  • Fitness
  • Bar
  • Restaurant
  • Sky Bar
  • Lounge
  • Sauna
  • Housekeeper
  • 24 hours security
점수
4.6/5
우수한
기반 5 리뷰
평가
우수한
4
아주 좋아 1
1
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
Blackwoods Hotel Pattaya 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
🇬🇧NICHOLAS CRAIG

검토 31/01/2022
도착 28/01/2022
4.7 Superior Double Room
긍정적     
  • Friendly staff , nice rooms , comfortable bed, good showers
네거티브
  • Only a few English TV channels

Great place , will definitely come back for my next test and go . Left my wallet on a table when checked out with a considerable amount of money . Hotel called me and kept it safe for me

🇺🇸Larry Olbekson

검토 05/01/2022
도착 20/12/2021
4.5 Superior Room
긍정적     
  • Professional processing from being picked up and BKK to the Hospital in Pattaya for my test (2:00 AM) and then to the hotel to check in.
네거티브
  • None

Great customer service from start to finish. A little confusion with the airport pickup but sorta by BKK personal who found the pickup driver.

🇬🇧Simon Lee Mott

검토 02/01/2022
도착 17/12/2021
3.8 Superior Double Room
긍정적     
  • Modern room with good shower
네거티브
  • Toilet cubicle way too small

Very friendly staff and comfortable bed. They didn’t follow up on my PCR test and go results 😡 until prompted the next day.

🇷🇺Aleksandr Golubkov

검토 17/12/2021
도착 05/12/2021
5.0 Superior Room
긍정적     
  • Great Wi-Fi
  • Great service
  • Clean rooms
네거티브
  • Not place to dry our swimsuits.

We very glad to spend time at Blackwoods Pattaya hotel. It is very comfortable place. Not so far from sea.

🇹🇭Tammy Zamart

검토 03/12/2021
도착 10/12/2021
5.0 Superior Double Room
긍정적     
  • Central of Pattaya near to the beach and Central Festival for Foods, Shopping

Nice , clean, good services , nearby the beach, Central Festival Pattaya for Foods, Restaurants , Shopping

주소 /지도

Soi Pattaya 7, Central Pattaya, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

