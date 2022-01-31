PATTAYA TEST & GO

Pattaya / Chonburi
9.5
คะแนนจาก
29
อัปเดตเมื่อ February 8, 2022
ห้อง

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

คุณสมบัติ

  • อ่างอาบน้ำ
  • ช่องต่างประเทศ
  • อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
  • สิ่งอำนวยความสะดวกกลางแจ้ง
  • ค่าธรรมเนียมเล็กน้อยสำหรับเด็ก
  • สระว่ายน้ำ
  • พื้นที่ทำงาน
สูงสุดของ 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Superior Room 30
฿17,860 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿14,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿11,020 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,460 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,980 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,480 - 5th Day Test & Go
ขอการจอง
คำขออย่างรวดเร็ว (2 คลิก)
คุณสมบัติ

  • อ่างอาบน้ำ
  • อนุญาตให้ออกกำลังกาย
  • อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
  • สิ่งอำนวยความสะดวกกลางแจ้ง
  • ค่าธรรมเนียมเล็กน้อยสำหรับเด็ก
  • สระว่ายน้ำ
  • พื้นที่ทำงาน

New Hotel in the Central of Pattaya City nearby the Pattaya beach and Central Festival beach for Shopping and Restaurants

สิ่งอำนวยความสะดวก / คุณสมบัติ

  • Swimming pool
  • Fitness
  • Bar
  • Restaurant
  • Sky Bar
  • Lounge
  • Sauna
  • Housekeeper
  • 24 hours security
คะแนน
4.6/5
ยอดเยี่ยม
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 5 บทวิจารณ์
คะแนน
ยอดเยี่ยม
4
ดีมาก
1
เฉลี่ย
0
แย่
0
แย่มาก
0
หากคุณเป็นแขกของ Blackwoods Hotel Pattaya ทางโรงแรมและผู้ชมของเราจะยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งหากคุณจะแสดงความคิดเห็นโดยละเอียด
ออกความคิดเห็นสำหรับ Blackwoods Hotel Pattaya
ดูความคิดเห็นทั้งหมด

🇬🇧NICHOLAS CRAIG

รีวิวเมื่อ 31/01/2022
มาถึงเมื่อ 28/01/2022
4.7 Superior Double Room
แง่บวก     
  • Friendly staff , nice rooms , comfortable bed, good showers
เชิงลบ
  • Only a few English TV channels

Great place , will definitely come back for my next test and go . Left my wallet on a table when checked out with a considerable amount of money . Hotel called me and kept it safe for me

🇺🇸Larry Olbekson

รีวิวเมื่อ 05/01/2022
มาถึงเมื่อ 20/12/2021
4.5 Superior Room
แง่บวก     
  • Professional processing from being picked up and BKK to the Hospital in Pattaya for my test (2:00 AM) and then to the hotel to check in.
เชิงลบ
  • None

Great customer service from start to finish. A little confusion with the airport pickup but sorta by BKK personal who found the pickup driver.

🇬🇧Simon Lee Mott

รีวิวเมื่อ 02/01/2022
มาถึงเมื่อ 17/12/2021
3.8 Superior Double Room
แง่บวก     
  • Modern room with good shower
เชิงลบ
  • Toilet cubicle way too small

Very friendly staff and comfortable bed. They didn’t follow up on my PCR test and go results 😡 until prompted the next day.

🇷🇺Aleksandr Golubkov

รีวิวเมื่อ 17/12/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 05/12/2021
5.0 Superior Room
แง่บวก     
  • Great Wi-Fi
  • Great service
  • Clean rooms
เชิงลบ
  • Not place to dry our swimsuits.

We very glad to spend time at Blackwoods Pattaya hotel. It is very comfortable place. Not so far from sea.

🇹🇭Tammy Zamart

รีวิวเมื่อ 03/12/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 10/12/2021
5.0 Superior Double Room
แง่บวก     
  • Central of Pattaya near to the beach and Central Festival for Foods, Shopping

Nice , clean, good services , nearby the beach, Central Festival Pattaya for Foods, Restaurants , Shopping

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

Soi Pattaya 7, Central Pattaya, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

