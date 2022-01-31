Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in ความต้องการสูงมาก right now which is why we advise making your คำขอจอง sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire. โรงแรมนี้ได้รับคำขอจองล่าสุด 119 เร็วเข้า!

คำขอจองทำให้คุณ ติดต่อโดยตรง กับ Blackwoods Hotel Pattaya อยู่ในลำดับความสำคัญ และ Blackwoods Hotel Pattaya จะเรียกเก็บเงินจากคุณโดยตรง

ห้อง All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport. ข้อเสนอพิเศษ คลิกขอดู สูงสุดของ 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant Superior Double Room 30 m² ฿17,860 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿14,500 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿11,020 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿9,460 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿5,980 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿3,480 - 5th Day Test & Go ขอการจอง คำขออย่างรวดเร็ว (2 คลิก) BOOKMARK คุณสมบัติ อ่างอาบน้ำ

ช่องต่างประเทศ

อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi

สิ่งอำนวยความสะดวกกลางแจ้ง

ค่าธรรมเนียมเล็กน้อยสำหรับเด็ก

สระว่ายน้ำ

พื้นที่ทำงาน ข้อเสนอพิเศษ คลิกขอดู สูงสุดของ 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant Superior Room 30 m² ฿17,860 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿14,500 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿11,020 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿9,460 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿5,980 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿3,480 - 5th Day Test & Go ขอการจอง คำขออย่างรวดเร็ว (2 คลิก) BOOKMARK คุณสมบัติ อ่างอาบน้ำ

อนุญาตให้ออกกำลังกาย

อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi

สิ่งอำนวยความสะดวกกลางแจ้ง

ค่าธรรมเนียมเล็กน้อยสำหรับเด็ก

สระว่ายน้ำ

พื้นที่ทำงาน

New Hotel in the Central of Pattaya City nearby the Pattaya beach and Central Festival beach for Shopping and Restaurants

สิ่งอำนวยความสะดวก / คุณสมบัติ Swimming pool

Fitness

Bar

Restaurant

Sky Bar

Lounge

Sauna

Housekeeper

24 hours security

แสดงโรงแรมแซนด์บ็อกซ์ทั้งหมด ค้นหาจากโรงแรม SANDBOX ทั้งหมด 190 แห่ง

คะแนน 4.6 /5 ยอดเยี่ยม ขึ้นอยู่กับ 5 บทวิจารณ์ คะแนน 4 ยอดเยี่ยม 1 ดีมาก 0 เฉลี่ย 0 แย่ 0 แย่มาก Blackwoods Hotel Pattaya ทางโรงแรมและผู้ชมของเราจะยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งหากคุณจะแสดงความคิดเห็นโดยละเอียด ออกความคิดเห็นสำหรับ Blackwoods Hotel Pattaya ดูความคิดเห็นทั้งหมด หากคุณเป็นแขกของทางโรงแรมและผู้ชมของเราจะยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งหากคุณจะแสดงความคิดเห็นโดยละเอียด 🇬🇧 NICHOLAS CRAIG มาถึงเมื่อ 28/01/2022 4.7 Superior Double Room แง่บวก Friendly staff , nice rooms , comfortable bed, good showers เชิงลบ Only a few English TV channels Great place , will definitely come back for my next test and go . Left my wallet on a table when checked out with a considerable amount of money . Hotel called me and kept it safe for me 🇺🇸 Larry Olbekson มาถึงเมื่อ 20/12/2021 4.5 Superior Room แง่บวก Professional processing from being picked up and BKK to the Hospital in Pattaya for my test (2:00 AM) and then to the hotel to check in. เชิงลบ None Great customer service from start to finish. A little confusion with the airport pickup but sorta by BKK personal who found the pickup driver. 🇬🇧 Simon Lee Mott มาถึงเมื่อ 17/12/2021 3.8 Superior Double Room แง่บวก Modern room with good shower เชิงลบ Toilet cubicle way too small Very friendly staff and comfortable bed. They didn’t follow up on my PCR test and go results 😡 until prompted the next day. 🇷🇺 Aleksandr Golubkov มาถึงเมื่อ 05/12/2021 5.0 Superior Room แง่บวก Great Wi-Fi

Great service

Clean rooms เชิงลบ Not place to dry our swimsuits. We very glad to spend time at Blackwoods Pattaya hotel. It is very comfortable place. Not so far from sea. 🇹🇭 Tammy Zamart มาถึงเมื่อ 10/12/2021 5.0 Superior Double Room แง่บวก Central of Pattaya near to the beach and Central Festival for Foods, Shopping Nice , clean, good services , nearby the beach, Central Festival Pattaya for Foods, Restaurants , Shopping