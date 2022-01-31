Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
สูงสุดของ 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Superior Double Room 30m²
฿17,860 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿14,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿11,020 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,460 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,980 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,480 - 5th Day Test & Go
คุณสมบัติ
- อ่างอาบน้ำ
- ช่องต่างประเทศ
- อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
- สิ่งอำนวยความสะดวกกลางแจ้ง
- ค่าธรรมเนียมเล็กน้อยสำหรับเด็ก
- สระว่ายน้ำ
- พื้นที่ทำงาน
New Hotel in the Central of Pattaya City nearby the Pattaya beach and Central Festival beach for Shopping and Restaurants
สิ่งอำนวยความสะดวก / คุณสมบัติ
- Swimming pool
- Fitness
- Bar
- Restaurant
- Sky Bar
- Lounge
- Sauna
- Housekeeper
- 24 hours security
คะแนน
4.6/5
ยอดเยี่ยม
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 5 บทวิจารณ์
4.7 Superior Double Room
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- Friendly staff , nice rooms , comfortable bed, good showers
- Only a few English TV channels
Great place , will definitely come back for my next test and go . Left my wallet on a table when checked out with a considerable amount of money . Hotel called me and kept it safe for me
4.5 Superior Room
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- Professional processing from being picked up and BKK to the Hospital in Pattaya for my test (2:00 AM) and then to the hotel to check in.
Great customer service from start to finish. A little confusion with the airport pickup but sorta by BKK personal who found the pickup driver.
3.8 Superior Double Room
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- Modern room with good shower
- Toilet cubicle way too small
Very friendly staff and comfortable bed. They didn’t follow up on my PCR test and go results 😡 until prompted the next day.
5.0 Superior Room
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- Great Wi-Fi
- Great service
- Clean rooms
- Not place to dry our swimsuits.
We very glad to spend time at Blackwoods Pattaya hotel. It is very comfortable place. Not so far from sea.
5.0 Superior Double Room
แง่บวก
- Central of Pattaya near to the beach and Central Festival for Foods, Shopping
Nice , clean, good services , nearby the beach, Central Festival Pattaya for Foods, Restaurants , Shopping