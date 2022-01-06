PATTAYA TEST & GO

Levana Pattaya Hotel - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
8.5
rating with
645 reviews
Updated on February 8, 2022
฿1,000 DEPOSIT
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the Levana Pattaya Hotel in a prioritized manner, and Levana Pattaya Hotel will directly collect payment from you.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximum of 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Superior 30
฿14,999 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿12,999 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,999 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,999 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿10,999 - 5th Day Test & Go
Maximum of 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe 33
฿16,999 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿14,999 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,999 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,999 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿12,999 - 5th Day Test & Go
Well-positioned in Central Pattaya, Levana Pattaya Hotel is the ideal point of departure for your excursions in Pattaya. The hotel is not too far from the city center: just 3 km away, and it normally takes about 120 minutes to reach the airport. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At Levana Pattaya Hotel, every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the hotel provides the best in services and amenities. While lodging at this wonderful property, guests can enjoy 24-hour room service, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, free Wi-Fi in all rooms, postal service. The hotel features 63 beautifully appointed guest rooms, many of which include television LCD/plasma screen, bathroom phone, mirror, slippers, sofa. Whether you're a fitness enthusiast or are just looking for a way to unwind after a hard day, you will be entertained by top-class recreational facilities such as outdoor pool. Levana Pattaya Hotel is an ideal place of stay for travelers seeking charm, comfort and convenience in Pattaya.

🇩🇪Robert

Reviewed on 06/01/2022
Arrived on 29/12/2021
4.6 Superior
Positives     
  • Friendly Staff
Negatives
  • little food choice of food

Staff very friendly, organized Food for, from the restaurant of my choice for cheep money. I Stay only one night, Test&Go.

🇬🇧Douglas

Reviewed on 18/12/2021
Arrived on 08/12/2021
4.9 Superior
Positives     
  • Made me welcome

I arrived Bangkok,, no problems in meeting my taxi,, taken to hospital in Pattaya for my PCR test,, back to hotel who were very nice,, given room ,, meal fletched,, woke up early played on internet, hotel had sent me msg on internet,, negative test,, showered went for breakfast was released by 0800,, transferred to my dogs,, very pleased

🇬🇧David William Brown

Reviewed on 09/12/2021
Arrived on 01/12/2021
4.9 Superior

Ist class accommodation, clean, tidy, ideal location. All staff very polite and made sure you were well taken care of

Address / Map

192/10 Moo 9 Soi Central pattaya 4 Central pattaya Road Nongprue, Banglamung,Chonburi, Central Pattaya, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

