Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel in very high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.
This hotel has received 107 recent booking requests. hurry up!
Booking requests put you in direct contact with the J P Inn Pattaya Boutique Hotel in a prioritized manner, and J P Inn Pattaya Boutique Hotel will directly collect payment from you.
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Well-positioned in Central Pattaya, J P Inn Pattaya Boutique Hotel by V2 Hospitalities is the ideal point of departure for your excursions in Pattaya. Situated only from the city center, guests are well located to enjoy the town's attractions and activities. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At J P Inn Pattaya Boutique Hotel by V2 Hospitalities, every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the hotel provides the best in services and amenities. While lodging at this wonderful property, guests can enjoy free Wi-Fi in all rooms, daily housekeeping, private check in/check out, 24-hour front desk, express check-in/check-out. The hotel features 36 beautifully appointed guest rooms, many of which include television LCD/plasma screen, internet access – wireless, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms, air conditioning. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Discover an engaging blend of professional service and a wide array of features at J P Inn Pattaya Boutique Hotel by V2 Hospitalities.