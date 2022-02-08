PATTAYA TEST & GO

J P Inn Pattaya Boutique Hotel - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
6.5
rating with
593 reviews
Updated on February 8, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximum of 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Superior 22
฿11,999 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,999 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿6,999 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,499 - 1st Day Test & Go
Features

  • ฿5,000 Deposit
  • 7-Eleven Purchase
  • Balcony
  • Balcony (Full Access)
  • Coffee Machine
  • Halal Food Options
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Non-Married Couples
  • Smoking Rooms Available
  • Vegetarian Meals
  • Work Space
Maximum of 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe 27
฿12,999 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿10,999 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿7,999 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,599 - 1st Day Test & Go
Features

  • ฿5,000 Deposit
  • 7-Eleven Purchase
  • Balcony
  • Balcony (Full Access)
  • Coffee Machine
  • Halal Food Options
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Non-Married Couples
  • Smoking Rooms Available
  • Vegetarian Meals
  • Work Space

Well-positioned in Central Pattaya, J P Inn Pattaya Boutique Hotel by V2 Hospitalities is the ideal point of departure for your excursions in Pattaya. Situated only from the city center, guests are well located to enjoy the town's attractions and activities. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At J P Inn Pattaya Boutique Hotel by V2 Hospitalities, every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the hotel provides the best in services and amenities. While lodging at this wonderful property, guests can enjoy free Wi-Fi in all rooms, daily housekeeping, private check in/check out, 24-hour front desk, express check-in/check-out. The hotel features 36 beautifully appointed guest rooms, many of which include television LCD/plasma screen, internet access – wireless, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms, air conditioning. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Discover an engaging blend of professional service and a wide array of features at J P Inn Pattaya Boutique Hotel by V2 Hospitalities.

Address / Map

164/7 Moo. 9 Nongpure Banglamoung Chonburi, Central Pattaya, Pattaya, Thailand, 20250

