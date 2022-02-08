Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in very high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire. This hotel has received 107 recent booking requests. hurry up!

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the J P Inn Pattaya Boutique Hotel in a prioritized manner, and J P Inn Pattaya Boutique Hotel will directly collect payment from you.

Rooms All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport. Maximum of 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant Superior 22 m² ฿11,999 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿9,999 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿6,999 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿4,499 - 1st Day Test & Go REQUEST BOOKING FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS) BOOKMARK Features ฿5,000 Deposit

7-Eleven Purchase

Balcony

Balcony (Full Access)

Coffee Machine

Halal Food Options

International Channels

Internet - Wifi

Non-Married Couples

Smoking Rooms Available

Vegetarian Meals

Work Space Maximum of 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant Deluxe 27 m² ฿12,999 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿10,999 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿7,999 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿5,599 - 1st Day Test & Go REQUEST BOOKING FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS) BOOKMARK Features ฿5,000 Deposit

7-Eleven Purchase

Balcony

Balcony (Full Access)

Coffee Machine

Halal Food Options

International Channels

Internet - Wifi

Non-Married Couples

Smoking Rooms Available

Vegetarian Meals

Work Space

Well-positioned in Central Pattaya, J P Inn Pattaya Boutique Hotel by V2 Hospitalities is the ideal point of departure for your excursions in Pattaya. Situated only from the city center, guests are well located to enjoy the town's attractions and activities. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At J P Inn Pattaya Boutique Hotel by V2 Hospitalities, every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the hotel provides the best in services and amenities. While lodging at this wonderful property, guests can enjoy free Wi-Fi in all rooms, daily housekeeping, private check in/check out, 24-hour front desk, express check-in/check-out. The hotel features 36 beautifully appointed guest rooms, many of which include television LCD/plasma screen, internet access – wireless, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms, air conditioning. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Discover an engaging blend of professional service and a wide array of features at J P Inn Pattaya Boutique Hotel by V2 Hospitalities.

SHOW ALL SANDBOX HOTELS Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels