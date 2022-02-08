Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the The Sun Xclusive Hotel in a prioritized manner, and The Sun Xclusive Hotel will directly collect payment from you.

Hotel Refund Policy No-Show will be fully charged. If booking cancelled before 10 days of arrival refund requests will be accepted deducting the processing fees.

Rooms All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport. Maximum of 1 Adult, 2 Children, 1 Infant Superior Room (Limited View) 26 m² ฿11,000 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿11,000 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿7,500 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿4,300 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿3,200 - 5th Day Test & Go REQUEST BOOKING FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS) BOOKMARK Features 7-Eleven Purchase

Balcony (Full Access)

Bathtub

HDMI Cable

International Channels

Internet - Wifi

Non-Married Couples

Smoking Rooms Available

Work Space

Yoga Mat Maximum of 1 Adult, 2 Children, 1 Infant Superior Room 26 m² ฿11,496 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿11,500 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿7,496 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿4,400 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿3,300 - 5th Day Test & Go REQUEST BOOKING FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS) BOOKMARK Features 7-Eleven Purchase

Balcony (Full Access)

HDMI Cable

International Channels

Internet - Wifi

Non-Married Couples

Smoking Rooms Available

Work Space

Yoga Mat Maximum of 1 Adult, 2 Children, 1 Infant Deluxe Room 28 m² ฿13,000 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿13,000 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿8,300 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿4,700 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿3,600 - 5th Day Test & Go REQUEST BOOKING FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS) BOOKMARK Features 7-Eleven Purchase

Balcony (Full Access)

HDMI Cable

International Channels

Internet - Wifi

Non-Married Couples

Smoking Rooms Available

Yoga Mat Maximum of 1 Adult, 2 Children, 1 Infant Executive Room 35 m² ฿14,000 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿14,000 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿8,700 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿4,900 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿3,800 - 5th Day Test & Go REQUEST BOOKING FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS) BOOKMARK Features 7-Eleven Purchase

Balcony (Full Access)

HDMI Cable

International Channels

Internet - Wifi

Non-Married Couples

Smoking Rooms Available

Yoga Mat

If what you're looking for is a conveniently located hotel in Pattaya, look no further than The Sun Xclusive Hotel (SHA Certified). From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. The Sun Xclusive Hotel (SHA Certified) is located at the corner between the Pattaya Second Road and Thap Praya Road. With its prime location, the hotel is very convenient for guests to go anywhere in South Pattaya, especially Walking Street which is within walking distance from the hotel. The Sun Xclusive Hotel (SHA Certified) offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. While lodging at this wonderful property, guests can enjoy Wi-Fi in public areas. Experience high quality room facilities such as a shower, coffee/tea maker, LCD/plasma screen TV, air conditioning, and in-room safe to help you recharge after a long day. The hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. The Sun Xclusive Hotel (SHA Certified) is your one-stop destination for quality hotel accommodations in Pattaya.

