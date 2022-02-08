PATTAYA TEST & GO

The Sun Xclusive Hotel - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
7.1
rating with
856 reviews
Updated on February 8, 2022
The Sun Xclusive Hotel - Image 0
The Sun Xclusive Hotel - Image 1
The Sun Xclusive Hotel - Image 2
The Sun Xclusive Hotel - Image 3
The Sun Xclusive Hotel - Image 4
The Sun Xclusive Hotel - Image 5
+21 photos
Hotel Refund Policy

No-Show will be fully charged. If booking cancelled before 10 days of arrival refund requests will be accepted deducting the processing fees.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximum of 1 Adult, 2 Children, 1 Infant
Superior Room (Limited View) 26
฿11,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿11,000 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿7,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,300 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,200 - 5th Day Test & Go
Features

  • 7-Eleven Purchase
  • Balcony (Full Access)
  • Bathtub
  • HDMI Cable
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Non-Married Couples
  • Smoking Rooms Available
  • Work Space
  • Yoga Mat
Maximum of 1 Adult, 2 Children, 1 Infant
Superior Room 26
฿11,496 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿11,500 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿7,496 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,400 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,300 - 5th Day Test & Go
Features

  • 7-Eleven Purchase
  • Balcony (Full Access)
  • HDMI Cable
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Non-Married Couples
  • Smoking Rooms Available
  • Work Space
  • Yoga Mat
Maximum of 1 Adult, 2 Children, 1 Infant
Deluxe Room 28
฿13,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿13,000 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿8,300 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,700 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,600 - 5th Day Test & Go
Features

  • 7-Eleven Purchase
  • Balcony (Full Access)
  • HDMI Cable
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Non-Married Couples
  • Smoking Rooms Available
  • Yoga Mat
Maximum of 1 Adult, 2 Children, 1 Infant
Executive Room 35
฿14,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿14,000 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿8,700 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,800 - 5th Day Test & Go
Features

  • 7-Eleven Purchase
  • Balcony (Full Access)
  • HDMI Cable
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Non-Married Couples
  • Smoking Rooms Available
  • Yoga Mat

If what you're looking for is a conveniently located hotel in Pattaya, look no further than The Sun Xclusive Hotel (SHA Certified). From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. The Sun Xclusive Hotel (SHA Certified) is located at the corner between the Pattaya Second Road and Thap Praya Road. With its prime location, the hotel is very convenient for guests to go anywhere in South Pattaya, especially Walking Street which is within walking distance from the hotel. The Sun Xclusive Hotel (SHA Certified) offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. While lodging at this wonderful property, guests can enjoy Wi-Fi in public areas. Experience high quality room facilities such as a shower, coffee/tea maker, LCD/plasma screen TV, air conditioning, and in-room safe to help you recharge after a long day. The hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. The Sun Xclusive Hotel (SHA Certified) is your one-stop destination for quality hotel accommodations in Pattaya.

Address / Map

358/27 M.10 Thap Phraya Rd. T.Nongprue A.Banglamung, South Pattaya, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

