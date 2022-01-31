Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
Kamers
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
SPECIALE AANBIEDINGENKLIK OP VERZOEK OM TE ZIEN
Maximaal 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Superior Double Room 30m²
฿17,860 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿14,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿11,020 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,460 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,980 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,480 - 5th Day Test & Go
RESERVERING AANVRAGEN
SNEL AANVRAAG (2 KLIKKEN)
Kenmerken
- Bad
- Internationale kanalen
- Internet - wifi
- Outdoor voorzieningen
- Kleine vergoedingen voor kinderen
- Zwembad
- Werkruimte
New Hotel in the Central of Pattaya City nearby the Pattaya beach and Central Festival beach for Shopping and Restaurants
Voorzieningen / functies
- Swimming pool
- Fitness
- Bar
- Restaurant
- Sky Bar
- Lounge
- Sauna
- Housekeeper
- 24 hours security
Score
4.6/5
Uitstekend
Gebaseerd op 5 beoordelingen
Als u te gast was bij Blackwoods Hotel Pattaya
, dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
LAAT REVIEW ACHTER VOOR Blackwoods Hotel PattayaZIE ALLE REVIEWS
4.7 Superior Double Room
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- Friendly staff , nice rooms , comfortable bed, good showers
- Only a few English TV channels
Great place , will definitely come back for my next test and go . Left my wallet on a table when checked out with a considerable amount of money . Hotel called me and kept it safe for me
4.5 Superior Room
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- Professional processing from being picked up and BKK to the Hospital in Pattaya for my test (2:00 AM) and then to the hotel to check in.
Great customer service from start to finish. A little confusion with the airport pickup but sorta by BKK personal who found the pickup driver.
3.8 Superior Double Room
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- Modern room with good shower
- Toilet cubicle way too small
Very friendly staff and comfortable bed. They didn’t follow up on my PCR test and go results 😡 until prompted the next day.
5.0 Superior Room
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- Great Wi-Fi
- Great service
- Clean rooms
- Not place to dry our swimsuits.
We very glad to spend time at Blackwoods Pattaya hotel. It is very comfortable place. Not so far from sea.
5.0 Superior Double Room
Pluspunten
- Central of Pattaya near to the beach and Central Festival for Foods, Shopping
Nice , clean, good services , nearby the beach, Central Festival Pattaya for Foods, Restaurants , Shopping
Voedsel Menu Afbeeldingen
