Blackwoods Hotel Pattaya - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
9.5
waardering met
29 reviews
Bijgewerkt op February 8, 2022
Blackwoods Hotel Pattaya - Image 0
Blackwoods Hotel Pattaya - Image 1
Blackwoods Hotel Pattaya - Image 2
Blackwoods Hotel Pattaya - Image 3
Blackwoods Hotel Pattaya - Image 4
Blackwoods Hotel Pattaya - Image 5
+7 foto's
Please remember that you must meet all the additional COVID entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is in very high demand right now.

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximaal 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Superior Double Room 30
฿17,860 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿14,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿11,020 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,460 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,980 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,480 - 5th Day Test & Go
Kenmerken

  • Bad
  • Internationale kanalen
  • Internet - wifi
  • Outdoor voorzieningen
  • Kleine vergoedingen voor kinderen
  • Zwembad
  • Werkruimte
Maximaal 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Superior Room 30
฿17,860 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿14,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿11,020 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,460 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,980 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,480 - 5th Day Test & Go
Kenmerken

  • Bad
  • Fitness toegestaan
  • Internet - wifi
  • Outdoor voorzieningen
  • Kleine vergoedingen voor kinderen
  • Zwembad
  • Werkruimte

New Hotel in the Central of Pattaya City nearby the Pattaya beach and Central Festival beach for Shopping and Restaurants

Voorzieningen / functies

  • Swimming pool
  • Fitness
  • Bar
  • Restaurant
  • Sky Bar
  • Lounge
  • Sauna
  • Housekeeper
  • 24 hours security
Score
4.6/5
Uitstekend
Gebaseerd op 5 beoordelingen
Beoordeling
Uitstekend
4
Zeer goed
1
Gemiddelde
0
Arm
0
Vreselijk
0
Als u te gast was bij Blackwoods Hotel Pattaya , dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
🇬🇧NICHOLAS CRAIG

Beoordeeld op 31/01/2022
Aangekomen 28/01/2022
4.7 Superior Double Room
Pluspunten     
  • Friendly staff , nice rooms , comfortable bed, good showers
Minpunten
  • Only a few English TV channels

Great place , will definitely come back for my next test and go . Left my wallet on a table when checked out with a considerable amount of money . Hotel called me and kept it safe for me

🇺🇸Larry Olbekson

Beoordeeld op 05/01/2022
Aangekomen 20/12/2021
4.5 Superior Room
Pluspunten     
  • Professional processing from being picked up and BKK to the Hospital in Pattaya for my test (2:00 AM) and then to the hotel to check in.
Minpunten
  • None

Great customer service from start to finish. A little confusion with the airport pickup but sorta by BKK personal who found the pickup driver.

🇬🇧Simon Lee Mott

Beoordeeld op 02/01/2022
Aangekomen 17/12/2021
3.8 Superior Double Room
Pluspunten     
  • Modern room with good shower
Minpunten
  • Toilet cubicle way too small

Very friendly staff and comfortable bed. They didn’t follow up on my PCR test and go results 😡 until prompted the next day.

🇷🇺Aleksandr Golubkov

Beoordeeld op 17/12/2021
Aangekomen 05/12/2021
5.0 Superior Room
Pluspunten     
  • Great Wi-Fi
  • Great service
  • Clean rooms
Minpunten
  • Not place to dry our swimsuits.

We very glad to spend time at Blackwoods Pattaya hotel. It is very comfortable place. Not so far from sea.

🇹🇭Tammy Zamart

Beoordeeld op 03/12/2021
Aangekomen 10/12/2021
5.0 Superior Double Room
Pluspunten     
  • Central of Pattaya near to the beach and Central Festival for Foods, Shopping

Nice , clean, good services , nearby the beach, Central Festival Pattaya for Foods, Restaurants , Shopping

Voedsel Menu Afbeeldingen

Adres / kaart

Soi Pattaya 7, Central Pattaya, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

