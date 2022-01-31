Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
最大值 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Superior Double Room 30m²
฿17,860 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿14,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿11,020 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,460 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,980 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,480 - 5th Day Test & Go
最大值 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Superior Room 30m²
฿17,860 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿14,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿11,020 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,460 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,980 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,480 - 5th Day Test & Go
New Hotel in the Central of Pattaya City nearby the Pattaya beach and Central Festival beach for Shopping and Restaurants
便利设施/功能
- Swimming pool
- Fitness
- Bar
- Restaurant
- Sky Bar
- Lounge
- Sauna
- Housekeeper
- 24 hours security
- Friendly staff , nice rooms , comfortable bed, good showers
- Only a few English TV channels
Great place , will definitely come back for my next test and go . Left my wallet on a table when checked out with a considerable amount of money . Hotel called me and kept it safe for me
- Professional processing from being picked up and BKK to the Hospital in Pattaya for my test (2:00 AM) and then to the hotel to check in.
Great customer service from start to finish. A little confusion with the airport pickup but sorta by BKK personal who found the pickup driver.
- Modern room with good shower
- Toilet cubicle way too small
Very friendly staff and comfortable bed. They didn’t follow up on my PCR test and go results 😡 until prompted the next day.
- Great Wi-Fi
- Great service
- Clean rooms
- Not place to dry our swimsuits.
We very glad to spend time at Blackwoods Pattaya hotel. It is very comfortable place. Not so far from sea.
- Central of Pattaya near to the beach and Central Festival for Foods, Shopping
Nice , clean, good services , nearby the beach, Central Festival Pattaya for Foods, Restaurants , Shopping