Pattaya / Chonburi
9.5
通过
29条评论进行评分
更新于 February 8, 2022
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

特别优惠单击请求查看
最大值 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Superior Double Room 30
฿17,860 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿14,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿11,020 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,460 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,980 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,480 - 5th Day Test & Go
要求预订
快速请求（2次点击）
BOOKMARK

特征

  • 浴缸
  • 国际频道
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • 户外设施
  • 儿童小额费用
  • 游泳池
  • 工作空间
New Hotel in the Central of Pattaya City nearby the Pattaya beach and Central Festival beach for Shopping and Restaurants

便利设施/功能

  • Swimming pool
  • Fitness
  • Bar
  • Restaurant
  • Sky Bar
  • Lounge
  • Sauna
  • Housekeeper
  • 24 hours security
分数
4.6/5
优秀的
基于 5 评论
评分
优秀的
4
非常好
1
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是Blackwoods Hotel Pattaya的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 Blackwoods Hotel Pattaya
查看所有评论

🇬🇧NICHOLAS CRAIG

评论于 31/01/2022
到达 28/01/2022
4.7 Superior Double Room
正数     
  • Friendly staff , nice rooms , comfortable bed, good showers
负面的
  • Only a few English TV channels

Great place , will definitely come back for my next test and go . Left my wallet on a table when checked out with a considerable amount of money . Hotel called me and kept it safe for me

🇺🇸Larry Olbekson

评论于 05/01/2022
到达 20/12/2021
4.5 Superior Room
正数     
  • Professional processing from being picked up and BKK to the Hospital in Pattaya for my test (2:00 AM) and then to the hotel to check in.
负面的
  • None

Great customer service from start to finish. A little confusion with the airport pickup but sorta by BKK personal who found the pickup driver.

🇬🇧Simon Lee Mott

评论于 02/01/2022
到达 17/12/2021
3.8 Superior Double Room
正数     
  • Modern room with good shower
负面的
  • Toilet cubicle way too small

Very friendly staff and comfortable bed. They didn’t follow up on my PCR test and go results 😡 until prompted the next day.

🇷🇺Aleksandr Golubkov

评论于 17/12/2021
到达 05/12/2021
5.0 Superior Room
正数     
  • Great Wi-Fi
  • Great service
  • Clean rooms
负面的
  • Not place to dry our swimsuits.

We very glad to spend time at Blackwoods Pattaya hotel. It is very comfortable place. Not so far from sea.

🇹🇭Tammy Zamart

评论于 03/12/2021
到达 10/12/2021
5.0 Superior Double Room
正数     
  • Central of Pattaya near to the beach and Central Festival for Foods, Shopping

Nice , clean, good services , nearby the beach, Central Festival Pattaya for Foods, Restaurants , Shopping

地址/地图

Soi Pattaya 7, Central Pattaya, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

