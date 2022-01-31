Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in 很高的要求 right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire. 这家酒店最近收到119预订请求。 赶快！

预约请求，把你放在直接联系与Blackwoods Hotel Pattaya以优先方式，以及Blackwoods Hotel Pattaya从你会直接收取货款。

房间数 All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport. 特别优惠 单击请求查看 最大值 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant Superior Double Room 30 m² ฿17,860 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿14,500 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿11,020 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿9,460 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿5,980 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿3,480 - 5th Day Test & Go 要求预订 快速请求（2次点击） BOOKMARK 特征 浴缸

国际频道

互联网-无线上网

户外设施

儿童小额费用

游泳池

工作空间 特别优惠 单击请求查看 最大值 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant Superior Room 30 m² ฿17,860 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿14,500 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿11,020 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿9,460 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿5,980 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿3,480 - 5th Day Test & Go 要求预订 快速请求（2次点击） BOOKMARK 特征 浴缸

允许健身

互联网-无线上网

户外设施

儿童小额费用

游泳池

工作空间

New Hotel in the Central of Pattaya City nearby the Pattaya beach and Central Festival beach for Shopping and Restaurants

便利设施/功能 Swimming pool

Fitness

Bar

Restaurant

Sky Bar

Lounge

Sauna

Housekeeper

24 hours security

显示所有沙盒酒店 搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店

分数 4.6 /5 优秀的 基于 5 评论 评分 4 优秀的 1 非常好 0 平均数 0 较差的 0 糟糕的 Blackwoods Hotel Pattaya的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。 留下评论 Blackwoods Hotel Pattaya 查看所有评论 如果您是的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。 🇬🇧 NICHOLAS CRAIG 到达 28/01/2022 4.7 Superior Double Room 正数 Friendly staff , nice rooms , comfortable bed, good showers 负面的 Only a few English TV channels Great place , will definitely come back for my next test and go . Left my wallet on a table when checked out with a considerable amount of money . Hotel called me and kept it safe for me 🇺🇸 Larry Olbekson 到达 20/12/2021 4.5 Superior Room 正数 Professional processing from being picked up and BKK to the Hospital in Pattaya for my test (2:00 AM) and then to the hotel to check in. 负面的 None Great customer service from start to finish. A little confusion with the airport pickup but sorta by BKK personal who found the pickup driver. 🇬🇧 Simon Lee Mott 到达 17/12/2021 3.8 Superior Double Room 正数 Modern room with good shower 负面的 Toilet cubicle way too small Very friendly staff and comfortable bed. They didn’t follow up on my PCR test and go results 😡 until prompted the next day. 🇷🇺 Aleksandr Golubkov 到达 05/12/2021 5.0 Superior Room 正数 Great Wi-Fi

Great service

Clean rooms 负面的 Not place to dry our swimsuits. We very glad to spend time at Blackwoods Pattaya hotel. It is very comfortable place. Not so far from sea. 🇹🇭 Tammy Zamart 到达 10/12/2021 5.0 Superior Double Room 正数 Central of Pattaya near to the beach and Central Festival for Foods, Shopping Nice , clean, good services , nearby the beach, Central Festival Pattaya for Foods, Restaurants , Shopping