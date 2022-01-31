PATTAYA TEST & GO

Blackwoods Hotel Pattaya - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
9.5
Bewertung mit
29 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am February 8, 2022
Blackwoods Hotel Pattaya - Image 0
Blackwoods Hotel Pattaya - Image 1
Blackwoods Hotel Pattaya - Image 2
Blackwoods Hotel Pattaya - Image 3
Blackwoods Hotel Pattaya - Image 4
Blackwoods Hotel Pattaya - Image 5
Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in sehr hohe Nachfrage right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Räume

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximal von 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Superior Double Room 30
฿17,860 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿14,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿11,020 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,460 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,980 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,480 - 5th Day Test & Go
Eigenschaften

  • Badewanne
  • Internationale Kanäle
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Außenanlagen
  • Kleine Gebühren für Kinder
  • Schwimmbad
  • Arbeitsbereich
Maximal von 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Superior Room 30
฿17,860 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿14,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿11,020 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,460 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,980 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,480 - 5th Day Test & Go
Eigenschaften

  • Badewanne
  • Fitness erlaubt
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Außenanlagen
  • Kleine Gebühren für Kinder
  • Schwimmbad
  • Arbeitsbereich

New Hotel in the Central of Pattaya City nearby the Pattaya beach and Central Festival beach for Shopping and Restaurants

Ausstattung / Ausstattung

  • Swimming pool
  • Fitness
  • Bar
  • Restaurant
  • Sky Bar
  • Lounge
  • Sauna
  • Housekeeper
  • 24 hours security
Ergebnis
4.6/5
Ausgezeichnet
Beyogen auf 5 Bewertungen
Bewertung
Ausgezeichnet
4
Sehr gut
1
Durchschnittlich
0
Arm
0
Schrecklich
0
Wenn Sie ein Gast bei Blackwoods Hotel Pattaya , würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
🇬🇧NICHOLAS CRAIG

Bewertet am 31/01/2022
Angekommen um 28/01/2022
4.7 Superior Double Room
Positiv     
  • Friendly staff , nice rooms , comfortable bed, good showers
Negative
  • Only a few English TV channels

Great place , will definitely come back for my next test and go . Left my wallet on a table when checked out with a considerable amount of money . Hotel called me and kept it safe for me

🇺🇸Larry Olbekson

Bewertet am 05/01/2022
Angekommen um 20/12/2021
4.5 Superior Room
Positiv     
  • Professional processing from being picked up and BKK to the Hospital in Pattaya for my test (2:00 AM) and then to the hotel to check in.
Negative
  • None

Great customer service from start to finish. A little confusion with the airport pickup but sorta by BKK personal who found the pickup driver.

🇬🇧Simon Lee Mott

Bewertet am 02/01/2022
Angekommen um 17/12/2021
3.8 Superior Double Room
Positiv     
  • Modern room with good shower
Negative
  • Toilet cubicle way too small

Very friendly staff and comfortable bed. They didn’t follow up on my PCR test and go results 😡 until prompted the next day.

🇷🇺Aleksandr Golubkov

Bewertet am 17/12/2021
Angekommen um 05/12/2021
5.0 Superior Room
Positiv     
  • Great Wi-Fi
  • Great service
  • Clean rooms
Negative
  • Not place to dry our swimsuits.

We very glad to spend time at Blackwoods Pattaya hotel. It is very comfortable place. Not so far from sea.

🇹🇭Tammy Zamart

Bewertet am 03/12/2021
Angekommen um 10/12/2021
5.0 Superior Double Room
Positiv     
  • Central of Pattaya near to the beach and Central Festival for Foods, Shopping

Nice , clean, good services , nearby the beach, Central Festival Pattaya for Foods, Restaurants , Shopping

Adresse / Karte

Soi Pattaya 7, Central Pattaya, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

