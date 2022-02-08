Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire. This hotel has received 40 recent booking requests. hurry up!

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the Baan Souy Resort in a prioritized manner, and Baan Souy Resort will directly collect payment from you.

Rooms All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport. SPECIAL OFFERS CLICK REQUEST TO SEE Maximum of 2 Adults Standard Pool Side 25 m² ฿14,400 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿10,700 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿9,300 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿5,600 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿3,700 - 5th Day Test & Go REQUEST BOOKING FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS) BOOKMARK Features Balcony (Full Access)

Coffee Machine

International Channels

Internet - Wifi

Kitchen

Non-Married Couples

Swimming Pool

Work Space SPECIAL OFFERS CLICK REQUEST TO SEE Maximum of 2 Adults Superior Pool Side 35 m² ฿15,400 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿11,500 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿9,700 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿5,800 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿3,900 - 5th Day Test & Go REQUEST BOOKING FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS) BOOKMARK Features Balcony (Full Access)

Coffee Machine

Fitness Allowed

International Channels

Internet - Wifi

Kitchen

Microwave

Non-Married Couples

Outdoor Facilities

Swimming Pool

Work Space SPECIAL OFFERS CLICK REQUEST TO SEE Maximum of 2 Adults Balcony Studio 45 m² ฿16,400 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿12,300 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿10,100 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿6,000 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿4,100 - 5th Day Test & Go REQUEST BOOKING FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS) BOOKMARK Features Balcony

Balcony (Full Access)

Coffee Machine

Fitness Allowed

International Channels

Internet - Wifi

Kitchen

Microwave

Non-Married Couples

Swimming Pool

Work Space SPECIAL OFFERS CLICK REQUEST TO SEE Maximum of 2 Adults Penthouse Apartment 60 m² ฿21,900 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿16,700 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿12,300 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿7,100 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿5,200 - 5th Day Test & Go REQUEST BOOKING FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS) BOOKMARK Features Balcony

Balcony (Full Access)

Coffee Machine

International Channels

Internet - Wifi

Kitchen

Living Room

Microwave

Non-Married Couples

Outdoor Facilities

Swimming Pool

Work Space SPECIAL OFFERS CLICK REQUEST TO SEE Maximum of 2 Adults 1 Bedroom Apartment 70 m² ฿20,900 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿15,900 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿11,900 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿6,900 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿5,000 - 5th Day Test & Go REQUEST BOOKING FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS) BOOKMARK Features Balcony

Balcony (Full Access)

Coffee Machine

International Channels

Internet - Wifi

Kitchen

Microwave

Non-Married Couples

Swimming Pool

Work Space SPECIAL OFFERS CLICK REQUEST TO SEE Maximum of 2 Adults 2 Bedroom Apartment 100 m² ฿26,900 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿22,700 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿14,300 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿8,100 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿6,200 - 5th Day Test & Go REQUEST BOOKING FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS) BOOKMARK Features Balcony

Balcony (Full Access)

Coffee Machine

Fitness Allowed

International Channels

Internet - Wifi

Kitchen

Living Room

Microwave

Non-Married Couples

Outdoor Facilities

Swimming Pool

Work Space

With 34 rooms, this property is a short five-minute ride to the well-known Jomtien Beach as well as the bustling nightlife of Pattaya. Besides its convenient location, each room at Baan Souy Resort features a hair dryer, internet access, and bathrobes as well as a small kitchen with a full-sized fridge, microwave, and tea/coffee making facilities. Please note that children under the age of 18 are strictly not allowed due to the hotel's special character. For the comfort and convenience of guests, you'll also find laundry service/dry cleaning, disabled facilities, and an elevator on-site. Guests seeking exercise or leisure will be pleased to find a gym, massage treatments, pool, jacuzzi, and two private sundecks. This resort blends expert service with state-of-the-art facilities to provide guests with a memorable stay. Baan Souy Resort is easy to book - just enter your travel dates on our secure online booking form.

