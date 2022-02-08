Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
Rooms
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Maximum of 2 Adults
Standard Pool Side 25m²
฿14,400 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿10,700 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,300 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,600 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,700 - 5th Day Test & Go
Features
- Balcony (Full Access)
- Coffee Machine
- International Channels
- Internet - Wifi
- Kitchen
- Non-Married Couples
- Swimming Pool
- Work Space
Maximum of 2 Adults
Superior Pool Side 35m²
฿15,400 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿11,500 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,700 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,800 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,900 - 5th Day Test & Go
Features
- Balcony (Full Access)
- Coffee Machine
- Fitness Allowed
- International Channels
- Internet - Wifi
- Kitchen
- Microwave
- Non-Married Couples
- Outdoor Facilities
- Swimming Pool
- Work Space
Maximum of 2 Adults
Balcony Studio 45m²
฿16,400 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿12,300 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿10,100 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,100 - 5th Day Test & Go
Features
- Balcony
- Balcony (Full Access)
- Coffee Machine
- Fitness Allowed
- International Channels
- Internet - Wifi
- Kitchen
- Microwave
- Non-Married Couples
- Swimming Pool
- Work Space
Maximum of 2 Adults
Penthouse Apartment 60m²
฿21,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿16,700 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿12,300 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,100 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿5,200 - 5th Day Test & Go
Features
- Balcony
- Balcony (Full Access)
- Coffee Machine
- International Channels
- Internet - Wifi
- Kitchen
- Living Room
- Microwave
- Non-Married Couples
- Outdoor Facilities
- Swimming Pool
- Work Space
Maximum of 2 Adults
1 Bedroom Apartment 70m²
฿20,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿15,900 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿11,900 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿5,000 - 5th Day Test & Go
Features
- Balcony
- Balcony (Full Access)
- Coffee Machine
- International Channels
- Internet - Wifi
- Kitchen
- Microwave
- Non-Married Couples
- Swimming Pool
- Work Space
Maximum of 2 Adults
2 Bedroom Apartment 100m²
฿26,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿22,700 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿14,300 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿8,100 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿6,200 - 5th Day Test & Go
Features
- Balcony
- Balcony (Full Access)
- Coffee Machine
- Fitness Allowed
- International Channels
- Internet - Wifi
- Kitchen
- Living Room
- Microwave
- Non-Married Couples
- Outdoor Facilities
- Swimming Pool
- Work Space
With 34 rooms, this property is a short five-minute ride to the well-known Jomtien Beach as well as the bustling nightlife of Pattaya. Besides its convenient location, each room at Baan Souy Resort features a hair dryer, internet access, and bathrobes as well as a small kitchen with a full-sized fridge, microwave, and tea/coffee making facilities. Please note that children under the age of 18 are strictly not allowed due to the hotel's special character. For the comfort and convenience of guests, you'll also find laundry service/dry cleaning, disabled facilities, and an elevator on-site. Guests seeking exercise or leisure will be pleased to find a gym, massage treatments, pool, jacuzzi, and two private sundecks. This resort blends expert service with state-of-the-art facilities to provide guests with a memorable stay. Baan Souy Resort is easy to book - just enter your travel dates on our secure online booking form.
