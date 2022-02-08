PATTAYA TEST & GO

Baan Souy Resort - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
8.7
rating with
261 reviews
Updated on February 8, 2022
Baan Souy Resort - Image 0
Baan Souy Resort - Image 1
Baan Souy Resort - Image 2
Baan Souy Resort - Image 3
Baan Souy Resort - Image 4
Baan Souy Resort - Image 5
+20 photos
Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximum of 2 Adults
Standard Pool Side 25
฿14,400 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿10,700 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,300 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,600 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,700 - 5th Day Test & Go
Features

  • Balcony (Full Access)
  • Coffee Machine
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Kitchen
  • Non-Married Couples
  • Swimming Pool
  • Work Space
Maximum of 2 Adults
Superior Pool Side 35
฿15,400 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿11,500 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,700 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,800 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,900 - 5th Day Test & Go
Features

  • Balcony (Full Access)
  • Coffee Machine
  • Fitness Allowed
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Kitchen
  • Microwave
  • Non-Married Couples
  • Outdoor Facilities
  • Swimming Pool
  • Work Space
Maximum of 2 Adults
Balcony Studio 45
฿16,400 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿12,300 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿10,100 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,100 - 5th Day Test & Go
Features

  • Balcony
  • Balcony (Full Access)
  • Coffee Machine
  • Fitness Allowed
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Kitchen
  • Microwave
  • Non-Married Couples
  • Swimming Pool
  • Work Space
Maximum of 2 Adults
Penthouse Apartment 60
฿21,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿16,700 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿12,300 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,100 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿5,200 - 5th Day Test & Go
Features

  • Balcony
  • Balcony (Full Access)
  • Coffee Machine
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Kitchen
  • Living Room
  • Microwave
  • Non-Married Couples
  • Outdoor Facilities
  • Swimming Pool
  • Work Space
Maximum of 2 Adults
1 Bedroom Apartment 70
฿20,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿15,900 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿11,900 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿5,000 - 5th Day Test & Go
Features

  • Balcony
  • Balcony (Full Access)
  • Coffee Machine
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Kitchen
  • Microwave
  • Non-Married Couples
  • Swimming Pool
  • Work Space
Maximum of 2 Adults
2 Bedroom Apartment 100
฿26,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿22,700 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿14,300 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿8,100 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿6,200 - 5th Day Test & Go
Features

  • Balcony
  • Balcony (Full Access)
  • Coffee Machine
  • Fitness Allowed
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Kitchen
  • Living Room
  • Microwave
  • Non-Married Couples
  • Outdoor Facilities
  • Swimming Pool
  • Work Space

With 34 rooms, this property is a short five-minute ride to the well-known Jomtien Beach as well as the bustling nightlife of Pattaya. Besides its convenient location, each room at Baan Souy Resort features a hair dryer, internet access, and bathrobes as well as a small kitchen with a full-sized fridge, microwave, and tea/coffee making facilities. Please note that children under the age of 18 are strictly not allowed due to the hotel's special character. For the comfort and convenience of guests, you'll also find laundry service/dry cleaning, disabled facilities, and an elevator on-site. Guests seeking exercise or leisure will be pleased to find a gym, massage treatments, pool, jacuzzi, and two private sundecks. This resort blends expert service with state-of-the-art facilities to provide guests with a memorable stay. Baan Souy Resort is easy to book - just enter your travel dates on our secure online booking form.

Address / Map

308 Moo10, Soi 15 Thappraya Road, Nongprue, Banglamung, Pattaya, Phra Tamnak Hill, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

