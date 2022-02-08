Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Hotel Refund Policy In case government changes the policy, refund will be adjusted according to the new package.

Rooms All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport. Maximum of 1 Adult, 2 Children, 1 Infant Superior Room 36 m² ฿11,200 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿11,200 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿7,600 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿4,400 - 1st Day Test & Go REQUEST BOOKING FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS) BOOKMARK Features 7-Eleven Purchase

Balcony (Full Access)

Bathtub

Fitness Allowed

HDMI Cable

International Channels

Internet - Wifi

Non-Married Couples

Smoking Rooms Available

Swimming Pool

Vegetarian Meals

Work Space

Yoga Mat Maximum of 1 Adult, 2 Children, 2 Infants Deluxe Room 36 m² ฿11,700 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿11,700 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿7,800 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿4,500 - 1st Day Test & Go REQUEST BOOKING FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS) BOOKMARK Features 7-Eleven Purchase

Balcony (Full Access)

Bathtub

Fitness Allowed

HDMI Cable

International Channels

Internet - Wifi

Microwave

Non-Married Couples

Smoking Rooms Available

Swimming Pool

Vegetarian Meals

Work Space

Yoga Mat Maximum of 1 Adult, 2 Children, 2 Infants Studio with Kitchenette and Balcony 47 m² ฿13,200 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿13,200 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿8,700 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿5,200 - 1st Day Test & Go REQUEST BOOKING FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS) BOOKMARK Features 7-Eleven Purchase

Balcony (Full Access)

Bathtub

Fitness Allowed

HDMI Cable

International Channels

Internet - Wifi

Kitchen

Microwave

Non-Married Couples

Smoking Rooms Available

Swimming Pool

Vegetarian Meals

Work Space

Yoga Mat Maximum of 1 Adult, 2 Children, 2 Infants One Bedroom Suite 72 m² ฿22,050 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿22,050 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿14,250 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿7,650 - 1st Day Test & Go REQUEST BOOKING FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS) BOOKMARK Features 7-Eleven Purchase

Balcony (Full Access)

Bathtub

Connecting Room

Family Suites

Fitness Allowed

HDMI Cable

International Channels

Internet - Wifi

Kitchen

Microwave

Non-Married Couples

Small Fees for Children

Smoking Rooms Available

Swimming Pool

Vegetarian Meals

Work Space

Yoga Mat

These serviced apartments offer an alternative to hotels, offering spacious, comfortable, and fully equipped living spaces. Each of the apartments feature a kitchen, living areas, and dining areas, making them the perfect retreat for families and couples alike. In-house facilities include the Terra Cotta restaurant serving an array of Thai and Western cuisine, a state-of-the-art fitness center, and a luxurious swimming pool. Sunshine Vista Hotel is situated in a convenient location, in close proximity to everything Pattaya has to offer, while still exuding a peaceful ambience, offering the perfect balance between recreation and relaxation. Please enter your preferred dates of stay and submit our online booking form to make a reservation at Sunshine Vista Hotel.

