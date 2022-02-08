PATTAYA TEST & GO

Sunshine Vista Hotel - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
7.6
rating with
1288 reviews
Updated on February 8, 2022
Sunshine Vista Hotel - Image 0
Sunshine Vista Hotel - Image 1
Sunshine Vista Hotel - Image 2
Sunshine Vista Hotel - Image 3
Sunshine Vista Hotel - Image 4
Sunshine Vista Hotel - Image 5
+24 photos
QUICK RESPONSE
REFUND POLICY
100% DEPOSIT

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in very high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Hot This hotel has received 101 recent booking requests. hurry up!

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the Sunshine Vista Hotel in a prioritized manner, and Sunshine Vista Hotel will directly collect payment from you.

Hotel Refund Policy

In case government changes the policy, refund will be adjusted according to the new package.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximum of 1 Adult, 2 Children, 1 Infant
Superior Room 36
฿11,200 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿11,200 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿7,600 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,400 - 1st Day Test & Go
REQUEST BOOKING
FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS)
BOOKMARK

Features

  • 7-Eleven Purchase
  • Balcony (Full Access)
  • Bathtub
  • Fitness Allowed
  • HDMI Cable
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Non-Married Couples
  • Smoking Rooms Available
  • Swimming Pool
  • Vegetarian Meals
  • Work Space
  • Yoga Mat
Maximum of 1 Adult, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Deluxe Room 36
฿11,700 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿11,700 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿7,800 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
REQUEST BOOKING
FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS)
BOOKMARK

Features

  • 7-Eleven Purchase
  • Balcony (Full Access)
  • Bathtub
  • Fitness Allowed
  • HDMI Cable
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Microwave
  • Non-Married Couples
  • Smoking Rooms Available
  • Swimming Pool
  • Vegetarian Meals
  • Work Space
  • Yoga Mat
Maximum of 1 Adult, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Studio with Kitchenette and Balcony 47
฿13,200 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿13,200 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿8,700 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,200 - 1st Day Test & Go
REQUEST BOOKING
FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS)
BOOKMARK

Features

  • 7-Eleven Purchase
  • Balcony (Full Access)
  • Bathtub
  • Fitness Allowed
  • HDMI Cable
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Kitchen
  • Microwave
  • Non-Married Couples
  • Smoking Rooms Available
  • Swimming Pool
  • Vegetarian Meals
  • Work Space
  • Yoga Mat
Maximum of 1 Adult, 2 Children, 2 Infants
One Bedroom Suite 72
฿22,050 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿22,050 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿14,250 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,650 - 1st Day Test & Go
REQUEST BOOKING
FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS)
BOOKMARK

Features

  • 7-Eleven Purchase
  • Balcony (Full Access)
  • Bathtub
  • Connecting Room
  • Family Suites
  • Fitness Allowed
  • HDMI Cable
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Kitchen
  • Microwave
  • Non-Married Couples
  • Small Fees for Children
  • Smoking Rooms Available
  • Swimming Pool
  • Vegetarian Meals
  • Work Space
  • Yoga Mat

These serviced apartments offer an alternative to hotels, offering spacious, comfortable, and fully equipped living spaces. Each of the apartments feature a kitchen, living areas, and dining areas, making them the perfect retreat for families and couples alike. In-house facilities include the Terra Cotta restaurant serving an array of Thai and Western cuisine, a state-of-the-art fitness center, and a luxurious swimming pool. Sunshine Vista Hotel is situated in a convenient location, in close proximity to everything Pattaya has to offer, while still exuding a peaceful ambience, offering the perfect balance between recreation and relaxation. Please enter your preferred dates of stay and submit our online booking form to make a reservation at Sunshine Vista Hotel.

SHOW ALL SANDBOX HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Sunshine Vista Hotel, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Sunshine Vista Hotel
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

201/1 Moo 9,Soi 3 Beach Road, Pattaya Beach Road, Pattaya, Thailand, 10110

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

Holiday Inn Pattaya
8.6
rating with
4921 reviews
From ฿-1
Amari Pattaya
8.4
rating with
5085 reviews
From ฿-1
J P Inn Pattaya Boutique Hotel
6.5
rating with
593 reviews
From ฿-1
Blackwoods Hotel Pattaya
9.5
rating with
29 reviews
From ฿-1
Levana Pattaya Hotel
8.5
rating with
645 reviews
From ฿-1
Manhattan Pattaya Hotel
8.3
rating with
5 reviews
From ฿-1
Long Beach Garden Hotel and Pavilions
7.9
rating with
2305 reviews
From ฿-1
Copa Hotel (SHA Extra Plus)
7.7
rating with
314 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU