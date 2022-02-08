Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel in very high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.
This hotel has received 101 recent booking requests. hurry up!
Booking requests put you in direct contact with the Sunshine Vista Hotel in a prioritized manner, and Sunshine Vista Hotel will directly collect payment from you.
Hotel Refund Policy
In case government changes the policy, refund will be adjusted according to the new package.
Rooms
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Maximum of 1 Adult, 2 Children, 1 Infant
Superior Room 36m²
฿11,200 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿11,200 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿7,600 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,400 - 1st Day Test & Go
REQUEST BOOKING
FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS)
Features
- 7-Eleven Purchase
- Balcony (Full Access)
- Bathtub
- Fitness Allowed
- HDMI Cable
- International Channels
- Internet - Wifi
- Non-Married Couples
- Smoking Rooms Available
- Swimming Pool
- Vegetarian Meals
- Work Space
- Yoga Mat
Maximum of 1 Adult, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Deluxe Room 36m²
฿11,700 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿11,700 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿7,800 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
REQUEST BOOKING
FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS)
Features
- 7-Eleven Purchase
- Balcony (Full Access)
- Bathtub
- Fitness Allowed
- HDMI Cable
- International Channels
- Internet - Wifi
- Microwave
- Non-Married Couples
- Smoking Rooms Available
- Swimming Pool
- Vegetarian Meals
- Work Space
- Yoga Mat
Maximum of 1 Adult, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Studio with Kitchenette and Balcony 47m²
฿13,200 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿13,200 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿8,700 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,200 - 1st Day Test & Go
REQUEST BOOKING
FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS)
Features
- 7-Eleven Purchase
- Balcony (Full Access)
- Bathtub
- Fitness Allowed
- HDMI Cable
- International Channels
- Internet - Wifi
- Kitchen
- Microwave
- Non-Married Couples
- Smoking Rooms Available
- Swimming Pool
- Vegetarian Meals
- Work Space
- Yoga Mat
Maximum of 1 Adult, 2 Children, 2 Infants
One Bedroom Suite 72m²
฿22,050 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿22,050 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿14,250 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,650 - 1st Day Test & Go
REQUEST BOOKING
FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS)
Features
- 7-Eleven Purchase
- Balcony (Full Access)
- Bathtub
- Connecting Room
- Family Suites
- Fitness Allowed
- HDMI Cable
- International Channels
- Internet - Wifi
- Kitchen
- Microwave
- Non-Married Couples
- Small Fees for Children
- Smoking Rooms Available
- Swimming Pool
- Vegetarian Meals
- Work Space
- Yoga Mat
These serviced apartments offer an alternative to hotels, offering spacious, comfortable, and fully equipped living spaces. Each of the apartments feature a kitchen, living areas, and dining areas, making them the perfect retreat for families and couples alike. In-house facilities include the Terra Cotta restaurant serving an array of Thai and Western cuisine, a state-of-the-art fitness center, and a luxurious swimming pool. Sunshine Vista Hotel is situated in a convenient location, in close proximity to everything Pattaya has to offer, while still exuding a peaceful ambience, offering the perfect balance between recreation and relaxation. Please enter your preferred dates of stay and submit our online booking form to make a reservation at Sunshine Vista Hotel.
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
If you were a guest at Sunshine Vista Hotel
, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Sunshine Vista HotelSEE ALL REVIEWS