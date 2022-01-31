Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
Pièces
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Maximum de 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Superior Double Room 30m²
฿17,860 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿14,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿11,020 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,460 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,980 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,480 - 5th Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques
- Baignoire
- Chaînes internationales
- Internet - Wifi
- Installations extérieures
- Petits frais pour les enfants
- Piscine
- Espace de travail
New Hotel in the Central of Pattaya City nearby the Pattaya beach and Central Festival beach for Shopping and Restaurants
Commodités / caractéristiques
- Swimming pool
- Fitness
- Bar
- Restaurant
- Sky Bar
- Lounge
- Sauna
- Housekeeper
- 24 hours security
But
4.6/5
Excellent
Basé sur 5 Commentaires
Si vous étiez un client de Blackwoods Hotel Pattaya
, alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
4.7 Superior Double Room
Positifs
Négatifs
- Friendly staff , nice rooms , comfortable bed, good showers
- Only a few English TV channels
Great place , will definitely come back for my next test and go . Left my wallet on a table when checked out with a considerable amount of money . Hotel called me and kept it safe for me
4.5 Superior Room
Positifs
Négatifs
- Professional processing from being picked up and BKK to the Hospital in Pattaya for my test (2:00 AM) and then to the hotel to check in.
Great customer service from start to finish. A little confusion with the airport pickup but sorta by BKK personal who found the pickup driver.
3.8 Superior Double Room
Positifs
Négatifs
- Modern room with good shower
- Toilet cubicle way too small
Very friendly staff and comfortable bed. They didn’t follow up on my PCR test and go results 😡 until prompted the next day.
5.0 Superior Room
Positifs
Négatifs
- Great Wi-Fi
- Great service
- Clean rooms
- Not place to dry our swimsuits.
We very glad to spend time at Blackwoods Pattaya hotel. It is very comfortable place. Not so far from sea.
5.0 Superior Double Room
Positifs
- Central of Pattaya near to the beach and Central Festival for Foods, Shopping
Nice , clean, good services , nearby the beach, Central Festival Pattaya for Foods, Restaurants , Shopping
