Blackwoods Hotel Pattaya - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
9.5
note avec
29 avis
Mis à jour le February 8, 2022
Blackwoods Hotel Pattaya - Image 0
Blackwoods Hotel Pattaya - Image 1
Blackwoods Hotel Pattaya - Image 2
Blackwoods Hotel Pattaya - Image 3
Blackwoods Hotel Pattaya - Image 4
Blackwoods Hotel Pattaya - Image 5
+7 Photos
Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in très forte demande right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximum de 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Superior Double Room 30
฿17,860 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿14,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿11,020 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,460 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,980 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,480 - 5th Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques

  • Baignoire
  • Chaînes internationales
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Installations extérieures
  • Petits frais pour les enfants
  • Piscine
  • Espace de travail
Caractéristiques

  • Baignoire
  • Fitness autorisé
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Installations extérieures
  • Petits frais pour les enfants
  • Piscine
  • Espace de travail

New Hotel in the Central of Pattaya City nearby the Pattaya beach and Central Festival beach for Shopping and Restaurants

Commodités / caractéristiques

  • Swimming pool
  • Fitness
  • Bar
  • Restaurant
  • Sky Bar
  • Lounge
  • Sauna
  • Housekeeper
  • 24 hours security
But
4.6/5
Excellent
Basé sur 5 Commentaires
Notation
Excellent
4
Très bien
1
Moyenne
0
Pauvres
0
Terrible
0
🇬🇧NICHOLAS CRAIG

Révisé le 31/01/2022
Arrivé le 28/01/2022
4.7 Superior Double Room
Positifs     
  • Friendly staff , nice rooms , comfortable bed, good showers
Négatifs
  • Only a few English TV channels

Great place , will definitely come back for my next test and go . Left my wallet on a table when checked out with a considerable amount of money . Hotel called me and kept it safe for me

🇺🇸Larry Olbekson

Révisé le 05/01/2022
Arrivé le 20/12/2021
4.5 Superior Room
Positifs     
  • Professional processing from being picked up and BKK to the Hospital in Pattaya for my test (2:00 AM) and then to the hotel to check in.
Négatifs
  • None

Great customer service from start to finish. A little confusion with the airport pickup but sorta by BKK personal who found the pickup driver.

🇬🇧Simon Lee Mott

Révisé le 02/01/2022
Arrivé le 17/12/2021
3.8 Superior Double Room
Positifs     
  • Modern room with good shower
Négatifs
  • Toilet cubicle way too small

Very friendly staff and comfortable bed. They didn’t follow up on my PCR test and go results 😡 until prompted the next day.

🇷🇺Aleksandr Golubkov

Révisé le 17/12/2021
Arrivé le 05/12/2021
5.0 Superior Room
Positifs     
  • Great Wi-Fi
  • Great service
  • Clean rooms
Négatifs
  • Not place to dry our swimsuits.

We very glad to spend time at Blackwoods Pattaya hotel. It is very comfortable place. Not so far from sea.

🇹🇭Tammy Zamart

Révisé le 03/12/2021
Arrivé le 10/12/2021
5.0 Superior Double Room
Positifs     
  • Central of Pattaya near to the beach and Central Festival for Foods, Shopping

Nice , clean, good services , nearby the beach, Central Festival Pattaya for Foods, Restaurants , Shopping

Images du menu alimentaire

Adresse / Carte

Soi Pattaya 7, Central Pattaya, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

