Hotel Refund Policy Cancellation: The hotel strictly requires written cancellation notice and official supported documents at least 3 days (not include arrival day) notification prior to the arrival, 100% refundable, only for the following cases: Thailand Pass issues, non-approval VISA, require written notice from the embassy

Pre-COVID test with positive result, require the official test result paper

Flight cancellation/airport closure, require supported message, notice, or document from the airline

Country lockdown, require supported document, news or other related materials

Hospitalization or accident, require official hospitalization letter from the hospital

All other reasons besides stated above, 100% charges of total package, and non-refundable

Maximum of 2 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant Superior - Double 32 m² ฿12,800 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿9,820 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿8,680 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿4,980 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿3,880 - 5th Day Test & Go Features 7-Eleven Purchase
Balcony
Balcony (Full Access)
Fitness Allowed
HDMI Cable
International Channels
Internet - Wifi
Living Room
Non-Married Couples
Outdoor Facilities
Swimming Pool
Work Space

Balcony

Balcony (Full Access)

Fitness Allowed

HDMI Cable

International Channels

Internet - Wifi

Living Room

Non-Married Couples

Outdoor Facilities

Swimming Pool

Maximum of 1 Adult, 2 Children, 1 Infant Superior Twin Bed 32 m²

Balcony

Balcony (Full Access)

Fitness Allowed

HDMI Cable

International Channels

Internet - Wifi

Non-Married Couples

Outdoor Facilities

Swimming Pool

Maximum of 1 Adult, 2 Children, 1 Infant Superior Pool View Double 32 m² ฿13,800 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿10,620 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿9,080 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿5,180 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿4,080 - 5th Day Test & Go

Balcony

Balcony (Full Access)

Fitness Allowed

HDMI Cable

International Channels

Internet - Wifi

Non-Married Couples

Outdoor Facilities

Swimming Pool

Work Space

We welcome all the guests with our mind. Lewit hotel is situated at Phratamnak soi 5 rd., near the beach 400 m. with relaxing atmosphere surrounding. There are many restaurants, shops and mini marts within a short walking distance.

Amenities / Features Transportation (pick up from Suvarnabhumi or Don Muang International Airport to Aster Hotel and Residence)

Private room with balcony and other in-room amenities

Complimentary high-speed internet access

Complimentary breakfast

Smart cable TV with local and international channels

2 Bottles of drinking water, coffee and tea daily

Elevator

Swimming pool with jacuzzi

Fitness room

Parking area

