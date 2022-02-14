Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.
This hotel has received 22 recent booking requests. hurry up!
Booking requests put you in direct contact with the Lewit Hotel in a prioritized manner, and Lewit Hotel will directly collect payment from you.
Hotel Refund Policy
Cancellation: The hotel strictly requires written cancellation notice and official supported documents at least 3 days (not include arrival day) notification prior to the arrival, 100% refundable, only for the following cases:
- Thailand Pass issues, non-approval VISA, require written notice from the embassy
- Pre-COVID test with positive result, require the official test result paper
- Flight cancellation/airport closure, require supported message, notice, or document from the airline
- Country lockdown, require supported document, news or other related materials
- Hospitalization or accident, require official hospitalization letter from the hospital
- All other reasons besides stated above, 100% charges of total package, and non-refundable
Rooms
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
SPECIAL OFFERSCLICK REQUEST TO SEE
Maximum of 2 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant
Superior - Double 32m²
฿12,800 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,820 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿8,680 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,980 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,880 - 5th Day Test & Go
REQUEST BOOKING
FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS)
Features
- 7-Eleven Purchase
- Balcony
- Balcony (Full Access)
- Fitness Allowed
- HDMI Cable
- International Channels
- Internet - Wifi
- Living Room
- Non-Married Couples
- Outdoor Facilities
- Swimming Pool
- Work Space
Maximum of 1 Adult, 2 Children, 1 Infant
Superior Twin Bed 32m²
฿12,800 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,820 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿8,680 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,980 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,880 - 5th Day Test & Go
REQUEST BOOKING
FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS)
Features
- 7-Eleven Purchase
- Balcony
- Balcony (Full Access)
- Fitness Allowed
- HDMI Cable
- International Channels
- Internet - Wifi
- Non-Married Couples
- Outdoor Facilities
- Swimming Pool
- Work Space
Maximum of 1 Adult, 2 Children, 1 Infant
Superior Pool View Double 32m²
฿13,800 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿10,620 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,080 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,180 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,080 - 5th Day Test & Go
REQUEST BOOKING
FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS)
Features
- 7-Eleven Purchase
- Balcony
- Balcony (Full Access)
- Fitness Allowed
- HDMI Cable
- International Channels
- Internet - Wifi
- Non-Married Couples
- Outdoor Facilities
- Swimming Pool
- Work Space
We welcome all the guests with our mind. Lewit hotel is situated at Phratamnak soi 5 rd., near the beach 400 m. with relaxing atmosphere surrounding. There are many restaurants, shops and mini marts within a short walking distance.
Amenities / Features
- Transportation (pick up from Suvarnabhumi or Don Muang International Airport to Aster Hotel and Residence)
- Private room with balcony and other in-room amenities
- Complimentary high-speed internet access
- Complimentary breakfast
- Smart cable TV with local and international channels
- 2 Bottles of drinking water, coffee and tea daily
- Elevator
- Swimming pool with jacuzzi
- Fitness room
- Parking area
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
If you were a guest at Lewit Hotel
, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Lewit HotelSEE ALL REVIEWS