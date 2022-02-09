PATTAYA TEST & GO

Pattaya / Chonburi
7.7
rating with
463 reviews
Updated on February 9, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximum of 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Standard 28
฿13,695 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,580 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,115 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,465 - 5th Day Test & Go
Features

  • Small Deposit
  • Smoking Rooms Available
  • Swimming Pool
Maximum of 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Superior Double Room 30
฿14,795 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,020 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,335 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,190 - 5th Day Test & Go
Features

  • Balcony
  • Small Deposit
  • Smoking Rooms Available
  • Swimming Pool
Maximum of 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Pool Access Room 54
฿23,595 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿12,540 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,095 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿5,445 - 5th Day Test & Go
Modern designs and stylish décor are featured throughout this boutique hotel. At Mind Resort Pattaya, the rooms are adorned in a modern Thai design, and all feature the essential amenities such as high-speed internet access and a safety box for your extra security. The large outdoor swimming pool features jacuzzis, where guests might choose to enjoy a drink. For the more energetic, there is a fitness room, and to unwind, a steam bath and massage treatment should do the trick. This resort is a two-hour drive from Bangkok and within easy reach of Pattaya. The staff is friendly and unpretentious with their aim being your happiness. Please enter your preferred dates of stay and submit our online booking form to make a reservation at Mind Resort Pattaya.

Amenities / Features

  • Comfort your body and Mind at Mind Resort Pattaya
Address / Map

171/16 Moo 10 Pattaya 3 Road Soi 17, South Pattaya, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

