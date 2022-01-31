PATTAYA TEST & GO

Blackwoods Hotel Pattaya - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
9.5

29レビューによる評価
更新日 February 8, 2022
Blackwoods Hotel Pattaya - Image 0
Blackwoods Hotel Pattaya - Image 1
Blackwoods Hotel Pattaya - Image 2
Blackwoods Hotel Pattaya - Image 3
Blackwoods Hotel Pattaya - Image 4
Blackwoods Hotel Pattaya - Image 5
+7 写真
迅速な対応
100% 保証金
5 レビュー

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in 非常に高い需要 right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Hot このホテルは、 119最近の予約リクエストを受け取りました。 急げ！

予約リクエストにより、優先的にBlackwoods Hotel Pattaya 直接連絡し、 Blackwoods Hotel Pattayaが直接支払いを回収します。

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

特別オファー見るために要求をクリックしてください
最大 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Superior Double Room 30
฿17,860 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿14,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿11,020 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,460 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,980 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,480 - 5th Day Test & Go
予約をリクエストする
ファストリクエスト（2クリック）
BOOKMARK

特徴

  • バスタブ
  • 国際チャンネル
  • インターネット-Wifi
  • 屋外施設
  • 子供のための小額の料金
  • スイミングプール
  • 作業スペース
特別オファー見るために要求をクリックしてください
最大 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Superior Room 30
฿17,860 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿14,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿11,020 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,460 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,980 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,480 - 5th Day Test & Go
予約をリクエストする
ファストリクエスト（2クリック）
BOOKMARK

特徴

  • バスタブ
  • フィットネスを許可
  • インターネット-Wifi
  • 屋外施設
  • 子供のための小額の料金
  • スイミングプール
  • 作業スペース

New Hotel in the Central of Pattaya City nearby the Pattaya beach and Central Festival beach for Shopping and Restaurants

アメニティ/機能

  • Swimming pool
  • Fitness
  • Bar
  • Restaurant
  • Sky Bar
  • Lounge
  • Sauna
  • Housekeeper
  • 24 hours security
スコア
4.6/5
優れた
に基づく 5 レビュー
評価
優れた
4
とても良い
1
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
Blackwoods Hotel Pattayaゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す Blackwoods Hotel Pattaya
すべてのレビューを見る

🇬🇧NICHOLAS CRAIG

でレビュー 31/01/2022
に到着しました 28/01/2022
4.7 Superior Double Room
ポジティブ     
  • Friendly staff , nice rooms , comfortable bed, good showers
ネガ
  • Only a few English TV channels

Great place , will definitely come back for my next test and go . Left my wallet on a table when checked out with a considerable amount of money . Hotel called me and kept it safe for me

🇺🇸Larry Olbekson

でレビュー 05/01/2022
に到着しました 20/12/2021
4.5 Superior Room
ポジティブ     
  • Professional processing from being picked up and BKK to the Hospital in Pattaya for my test (2:00 AM) and then to the hotel to check in.
ネガ
  • None

Great customer service from start to finish. A little confusion with the airport pickup but sorta by BKK personal who found the pickup driver.

🇬🇧Simon Lee Mott

でレビュー 02/01/2022
に到着しました 17/12/2021
3.8 Superior Double Room
ポジティブ     
  • Modern room with good shower
ネガ
  • Toilet cubicle way too small

Very friendly staff and comfortable bed. They didn’t follow up on my PCR test and go results 😡 until prompted the next day.

🇷🇺Aleksandr Golubkov

でレビュー 17/12/2021
に到着しました 05/12/2021
5.0 Superior Room
ポジティブ     
  • Great Wi-Fi
  • Great service
  • Clean rooms
ネガ
  • Not place to dry our swimsuits.

We very glad to spend time at Blackwoods Pattaya hotel. It is very comfortable place. Not so far from sea.

🇹🇭Tammy Zamart

でレビュー 03/12/2021
に到着しました 10/12/2021
5.0 Superior Double Room
ポジティブ     
  • Central of Pattaya near to the beach and Central Festival for Foods, Shopping

Nice , clean, good services , nearby the beach, Central Festival Pattaya for Foods, Restaurants , Shopping

フードメニュー画像

住所/地図

Soi Pattaya 7, Central Pattaya, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

