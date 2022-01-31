Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

部屋 All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport. 特別オファー 見るために要求をクリックしてください 最大 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant Superior Double Room 30 m² ฿17,860 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿14,500 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿11,020 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿9,460 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿5,980 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿3,480 - 5th Day Test & Go 予約をリクエストする ファストリクエスト（2クリック） BOOKMARK 特徴 バスタブ

国際チャンネル

インターネット-Wifi

屋外施設

子供のための小額の料金

スイミングプール

New Hotel in the Central of Pattaya City nearby the Pattaya beach and Central Festival beach for Shopping and Restaurants

アメニティ/機能 Swimming pool

Fitness

Bar

Restaurant

Sky Bar

Lounge

Sauna

Housekeeper

24 hours security

スコア 4.6 /5 優れた に基づく 5 レビュー
評価 4 優れた 1 とても良い 0 平均 0 貧しい 0 ひどい

🇬🇧 NICHOLAS CRAIG に到着しました 28/01/2022 4.7 Superior Double Room
ポジティブ Friendly staff , nice rooms , comfortable bed, good showers
ネガ Only a few English TV channels
Great place , will definitely come back for my next test and go . Left my wallet on a table when checked out with a considerable amount of money . Hotel called me and kept it safe for me

🇺🇸 Larry Olbekson に到着しました 20/12/2021 4.5 Superior Room
ポジティブ Professional processing from being picked up and BKK to the Hospital in Pattaya for my test (2:00 AM) and then to the hotel to check in.
ネガ None
Great customer service from start to finish. A little confusion with the airport pickup but sorta by BKK personal who found the pickup driver.

🇬🇧 Simon Lee Mott に到着しました 17/12/2021 3.8 Superior Double Room
ポジティブ Modern room with good shower
ネガ Toilet cubicle way too small
Very friendly staff and comfortable bed. They didn't follow up on my PCR test and go results 😡 until prompted the next day.

🇷🇺 Aleksandr Golubkov に到着しました 05/12/2021 5.0 Superior Room
ポジティブ Great Wi-Fi
Great service
Clean rooms
ネガ Not place to dry our swimsuits.
We very glad to spend time at Blackwoods Pattaya hotel. It is very comfortable place. Not so far from sea.

🇹🇭 Tammy Zamart に到着しました 10/12/2021 5.0 Superior Double Room
ポジティブ Central of Pattaya near to the beach and Central Festival for Foods, Shopping
Nice , clean, good services , nearby the beach, Central Festival Pattaya for Foods, Restaurants , Shopping

Great service

Clean rooms ネガ Not place to dry our swimsuits. We very glad to spend time at Blackwoods Pattaya hotel. It is very comfortable place. Not so far from sea. 🇹🇭 Tammy Zamart に到着しました 10/12/2021 5.0 Superior Double Room ポジティブ Central of Pattaya near to the beach and Central Festival for Foods, Shopping Nice , clean, good services , nearby the beach, Central Festival Pattaya for Foods, Restaurants , Shopping