Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel in 非常に高い需要 right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.
このホテルは、 119最近の予約リクエストを受け取りました。 急げ！
予約リクエストにより、優先的にBlackwoods Hotel Pattaya 直接連絡し、 Blackwoods Hotel Pattayaが直接支払いを回収します。
部屋
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
最大 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Superior Double Room 30m²
฿17,860 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿14,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿11,020 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,460 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,980 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,480 - 5th Day Test & Go
予約をリクエストする
ファストリクエスト（2クリック）
特徴
- バスタブ
- 国際チャンネル
- インターネット-Wifi
- 屋外施設
- 子供のための小額の料金
- スイミングプール
- 作業スペース
最大 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Superior Room 30m²
฿17,860 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿14,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿11,020 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,460 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,980 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,480 - 5th Day Test & Go
予約をリクエストする
ファストリクエスト（2クリック）
特徴
- バスタブ
- フィットネスを許可
- インターネット-Wifi
- 屋外施設
- 子供のための小額の料金
- スイミングプール
- 作業スペース
New Hotel in the Central of Pattaya City nearby the Pattaya beach and Central Festival beach for Shopping and Restaurants
アメニティ/機能
- Swimming pool
- Fitness
- Bar
- Restaurant
- Sky Bar
- Lounge
- Sauna
- Housekeeper
- 24 hours security
Blackwoods Hotel Pattaya
ゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す Blackwoods Hotel Pattayaすべてのレビューを見る
4.7 Superior Double Room
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Friendly staff , nice rooms , comfortable bed, good showers
- Only a few English TV channels
Great place , will definitely come back for my next test and go . Left my wallet on a table when checked out with a considerable amount of money . Hotel called me and kept it safe for me
4.5 Superior Room
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Professional processing from being picked up and BKK to the Hospital in Pattaya for my test (2:00 AM) and then to the hotel to check in.
Great customer service from start to finish. A little confusion with the airport pickup but sorta by BKK personal who found the pickup driver.
3.8 Superior Double Room
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Modern room with good shower
- Toilet cubicle way too small
Very friendly staff and comfortable bed. They didn’t follow up on my PCR test and go results 😡 until prompted the next day.
5.0 Superior Room
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Great Wi-Fi
- Great service
- Clean rooms
- Not place to dry our swimsuits.
We very glad to spend time at Blackwoods Pattaya hotel. It is very comfortable place. Not so far from sea.
5.0 Superior Double Room
ポジティブ
- Central of Pattaya near to the beach and Central Festival for Foods, Shopping
Nice , clean, good services , nearby the beach, Central Festival Pattaya for Foods, Restaurants , Shopping