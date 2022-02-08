PATTAYA TEST & GO

Manhattan Pattaya Hotel - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
8.3
rating with
5 reviews
Updated on February 8, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Hot This hotel has received 16 recent booking requests. hurry up!

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the Manhattan Pattaya Hotel in a prioritized manner, and Manhattan Pattaya Hotel will directly collect payment from you.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Room 43
฿16,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿12,849 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿10,998 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,999 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,999 - 5th Day Test & Go
Features

  • Balcony
  • Connecting Room
  • Fitness Allowed
  • HDMI Cable
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Outdoor Facilities
  • Small Deposit
  • Swimming Pool
  • Work Space
Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
One-Bedroom Suite 68
฿18,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿14,849 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿11,998 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,499 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,499 - 5th Day Test & Go
Features

  • Balcony
  • Bathtub
  • Fitness Allowed
  • HDMI Cable
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Kitchen
  • Living Room
  • Microwave
  • Outdoor Facilities
  • Small Deposit
  • Swimming Pool

Manhattan Pattaya Hotel (SHA Extra Plus), a Pattaya city hotel with modern intensity and sophisticated design with the sense of comforts. Located in Nakluea - North Pattaya area, where it takes only 10 minutes to Wongamat Beach by walk and only less than 10 minutes to City Center by car. Each of 94 rooms including 15 suites with fully equipped facilities are suitable for all travelers that wish to have a good night’s ease.

Public facilities include wide swimming pool surrounded by greenery where our BAR and Gym is located, EAT where our scrumptious breakfast is served and Fat Belly Pattaya, a Thai-Western cuisine known as Pattaya’s favourite dining spot.

For those looking for a private gathering, meeting or seminar, our function room would be an ideal venue.

Amenities / Features

  • Private balcony
  • Complimentary Wifi Internet access
  • Complimentary welcome fruit
  • Complimentary bottled drinking water
  • LCD screen with cable channels
  • Refrigerator
  • Dining table
  • USB port
  • In-room safety box
  • Dressing table
  • Bathrobe, Slippers, Hairdryer
  • Full bath amenities
  • Minibar with local snakcs
  • In-room dining service
If you were a guest at Manhattan Pattaya Hotel, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
Address / Map

285/219 Moo 5, Soi Naklua 16, Naklua, Naklua, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

