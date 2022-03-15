PHUKET TEST & GO

ベストウエスタンパトンビーチ - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8

1343レビューによる評価
更新日 March 15, 2022
Best Western Patong Beach - Image 0
Best Western Patong Beach - Image 1
Best Western Patong Beach - Image 2
Best Western Patong Beach - Image 3
Best Western Patong Beach - Image 4
Best Western Patong Beach - Image 5
+40 写真

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Booking requests for Best Western Patong Beach are no longer possible through ASQ.in.th, but dont worry we have over 400+ ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.

View other great ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX Hotels by clicking HERE.

屋外プールが自慢のベストウエスタンパトンビーチは、すべてのエリアで無料Wi-Fi回線付きの宿泊施設を提供しています。滞在中はレストランやバーで飲食を楽しめます。館内に無料の公共駐車場があります。

ジャンクセイロンショッピングセンターから1,000フィートに位置するベストウエスタンパトンビーチは、バングラロードとパトンボクシングスタジアムから1,950フィートです。プーケット国際空港まで15マイルです。

エアコン完備の各客室には、シーティングエリア、デスク、薄型衛星テレビが備わっています。セーフティボックス、冷蔵庫、ミニバーが備わっています。専用バスルームにはシャワー設備、ヘアドライヤーが付いています。タオルと無料バスアメニティを用意しています。

Best Western Patong Beachは24時間対応のフロントデスク、ツアーデスク、両替サービスを提供しています。

アメニティ/機能

  • 厳選されたメニューから1日3食
  • 5日目と11日目のCOVID-19の2回のPCRテスト
  • 無料のWi-Fiインターネットアクセス
  • 24時間待機看護サービス
  • 無料のデジタル体温計
  • 診断書
  • Fit toFly認定
SHOW ALL HOTELS
190以上のSANDBOXホテルをすべて検索
スコア
0.0/5
未評価
に基づく 0 レビュー
評価
優れた
0
とても良い
0
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
ベストウエスタンパトンビーチゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す ベストウエスタンパトンビーチ
すべてのレビューを見る

パートナーホテル

ホテルクローバーパトンプーケット
8.8
との評価
2576 レビュー
から ฿-1
アシュリーハブホテルパトン
7.8
との評価
1287 レビュー
から ฿-1
ノボテルプーケットカマラビーチホテル
8.4
との評価
886 レビュー
から ฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
との評価
1 レビュー
から ฿-1
アウトリガーラグーナプーケット
8.8
との評価
2617 レビュー
から ฿-1
プルマンプーケットパンワビーチリゾート
8.5
との評価
1522 レビュー
から ฿-1

人気のフィルター

近くのTest & Goホテル

ベストウエスタンパトンビーチホテル
8.1
との評価
1306 レビュー
から ฿-1
ランタンリゾーツパトン
8.2
との評価
1706 レビュー
から ฿-1
Expat Hotel
7.8
との評価
689 レビュー
から ฿-1
バーンパラダイスホテルになりましょう
7.8
との評価
275 レビュー
から ฿-1
ロイヤルパラダイスホテルアンドスパ
7.8
との評価
6807 レビュー
から ฿-1
BE Rendez Vous
8.6
との評価
6 レビュー
から ฿-1
C＆Nホテル
8.3
との評価
997 レビュー
から ฿-1
マイフレンズホテル
8.4
との評価
342 レビュー
から ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU