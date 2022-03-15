Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
屋外プールが自慢のベストウエスタンパトンビーチは、すべてのエリアで無料Wi-Fi回線付きの宿泊施設を提供しています。滞在中はレストランやバーで飲食を楽しめます。館内に無料の公共駐車場があります。
ジャンクセイロンショッピングセンターから1,000フィートに位置するベストウエスタンパトンビーチは、バングラロードとパトンボクシングスタジアムから1,950フィートです。プーケット国際空港まで15マイルです。
エアコン完備の各客室には、シーティングエリア、デスク、薄型衛星テレビが備わっています。セーフティボックス、冷蔵庫、ミニバーが備わっています。専用バスルームにはシャワー設備、ヘアドライヤーが付いています。タオルと無料バスアメニティを用意しています。
Best Western Patong Beachは24時間対応のフロントデスク、ツアーデスク、両替サービスを提供しています。