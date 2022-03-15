PHUKET TEST & GO

베스트 웨스턴 빠통 비치 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8

1343 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 March 15, 2022
Best Western Patong Beach - Image 0
Best Western Patong Beach - Image 1
Best Western Patong Beach - Image 2
Best Western Patong Beach - Image 3
Best Western Patong Beach - Image 4
Best Western Patong Beach - Image 5
+40 사진

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Booking requests for Best Western Patong Beach are no longer possible through ASQ.in.th, but dont worry we have over 400+ ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.

View other great ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX Hotels by clicking HERE.

야외 수영장을 자랑하는 Best Western Patong Beach는 전 구역에서 무료 Wi-Fi를 제공합니다. 레스토랑과 바에서 식사와 음료를 즐기실 수 있습니다. 숙소에서 무료 공용 주차장을 이용하실 수 있습니다.

정 실론 쇼핑 센터에서 300m 떨어진 Best Western Patong Beach는 방라로드와 빠통 복싱 경기장에서 900m 떨어져 있습니다. 푸켓 국제 공항은 24km 떨어져 있습니다.

각 객실은 에어컨, 휴식 공간, 책상 및 평면 위성 TV를 갖추고 있습니다. 안전 금고, 냉장고 및 미니 바가 마련되어 있습니다. 전용 욕실에는 샤워 시설과 헤어 드라이어가 제공됩니다. 수건과 무료 세면 도구가 제공됩니다.

Best Western Patong Beach는 24 시간 프런트 데스크, 투어 데스크 및 환전 서비스를 제공합니다.

어메니티 / 특징

  • 엄선 된 메뉴에서 하루 3 식
  • 5 일차와 11 일차에 COVID-19에 대한 2 회 PCR 테스트
  • 무료 Wi-Fi 인터넷 접속
  • 24 시간 대기 간호 서비스
  • 무료 디지털 온도계
  • 의료 인증
  • Fly 인증에 적합
SHOW ALL HOTELS
190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색
점수
0.0/5
등급 없음
기반 0 리뷰
평가
우수한
0
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
베스트 웨스턴 빠통 비치 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 베스트 웨스턴 빠통 비치
모든 리뷰보기

파트너 호텔

호텔 클로버 파통 푸켓
8.8
평가
2576 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Ashlee Hub 호텔 빠통
7.8
평가
1287 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
노보텔 푸켓 카말라 비치 호텔
8.4
평가
886 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
평가
1 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
SAii 라구나 푸켓
8.8
평가
2617 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
풀만 푸켓 판와 비치 리조트
8.5
평가
1522 리뷰
에서 ฿-1

인기 필터

주변 Test & Go 호텔

베스트 웨스턴 파통 비치 호텔
8.1
평가
1306 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
더 랜턴 리조트 빠통
8.2
평가
1706 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Expat Hotel
7.8
평가
689 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
비 반 파라다이스 호텔
7.8
평가
275 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
로얄 파라다이스 호텔 앤 스파
7.8
평가
6807 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
BE Rendez Vous
8.6
평가
6 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
씨앤엔 호텔
8.3
평가
997 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
마이 프렌즈 호텔
8.4
평가
342 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU