야외 수영장을 자랑하는 Best Western Patong Beach는 전 구역에서 무료 Wi-Fi를 제공합니다. 레스토랑과 바에서 식사와 음료를 즐기실 수 있습니다. 숙소에서 무료 공용 주차장을 이용하실 수 있습니다.
정 실론 쇼핑 센터에서 300m 떨어진 Best Western Patong Beach는 방라로드와 빠통 복싱 경기장에서 900m 떨어져 있습니다. 푸켓 국제 공항은 24km 떨어져 있습니다.
각 객실은 에어컨, 휴식 공간, 책상 및 평면 위성 TV를 갖추고 있습니다. 안전 금고, 냉장고 및 미니 바가 마련되어 있습니다. 전용 욕실에는 샤워 시설과 헤어 드라이어가 제공됩니다. 수건과 무료 세면 도구가 제공됩니다.
Best Western Patong Beach는 24 시간 프런트 데스크, 투어 데스크 및 환전 서비스를 제공합니다.