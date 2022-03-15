Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
Best Western Patong Beach มีสระว่ายน้ำกลางแจ้งให้บริการห้องพักพร้อมอินเทอร์เน็ตไร้สายฟรีในทุกพื้นที่ ผู้เข้าพักจะเพลิดเพลินกับการรับประทานอาหารและเครื่องดื่มที่ร้านอาหารและบาร์ มีที่จอดรถสาธารณะฟรีในสถานที่
Best Western Patong Beach ตั้งอยู่ห่างจากศูนย์การค้าจังซีลอน 300 ม. ห่างจากถนนบางลาและสนามมวยป่าตอง 600 ม. สนามบินนานาชาติภูเก็ตอยู่ห่างออกไป 24 กม.
ห้องพักปรับอากาศแต่ละห้องมีพื้นที่นั่งเล่นโต๊ะทำงานโทรทัศน์จอแบนระบบช่องสัญญาณดาวเทียม ตู้นิรภัยตู้เย็นมินิบาร์ ห้องน้ำส่วนตัวพร้อมฝักบัวและเครื่องเป่าผม ผ้าขนหนูและเครื่องใช้ในห้องน้ำฟรี
Best Western Patong Beach มีแผนกต้อนรับตลอด 24 ชั่วโมงโต๊ะบริการทัวร์และบริการแลกเปลี่ยนเงินตราต่างประเทศ