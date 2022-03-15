PHUKET TEST & GO

芭东海滩最佳西方酒店 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8
通过
1343条评论进行评分
更新于 March 15, 2022
Best Western Patong Beach - Image 0
Best Western Patong Beach - Image 1
Best Western Patong Beach - Image 2
Best Western Patong Beach - Image 3
Best Western Patong Beach - Image 4
Best Western Patong Beach - Image 5
+40 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Booking requests for Best Western Patong Beach are no longer possible through ASQ.in.th, but dont worry we have over 400+ ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.

View other great ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX Hotels by clicking HERE.

Best Western Patong Beach酒店设有一个室外游泳池，提供住宿，所有区域均提供免费WiFi。客人可以在餐厅和酒吧用餐和喝酒。旅馆设有免费公共停车场。

Best Western Patong Beach酒店距离Jungceylon购物中心1,000英尺，距离Bangla Road路和Patong Boxing Stadium体育场1,950英尺。普吉国际机场距离酒店有15英里。

每间空调客房均设有一个休息区，一张桌子和一台平面卫星电视。它配有保险箱，冰箱和迷你吧。私人浴室配有淋浴设施和吹风机。提供毛巾和免费洗护用品。

芭东海滩最佳西方酒店提供全天候24小时前台服务，旅游咨询台和货币兑换服务。

便利设施/功能

  • 每天从精选菜单中进餐3餐
  • 第5天和第11天对COVID-19进行2次PCR测试
  • 免费Wi-Fi上网
  • 24小时待命护理服务
  • 免费数字温度计
  • 医疗证明
  • 适合飞行认证
SHOW ALL HOTELS
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是芭东海滩最佳西方酒店的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 芭东海滩最佳西方酒店
查看所有评论

合作伙伴酒店

普吉岛四叶草芭东酒店
8.8

2576 评论
฿-1
普吉岛班泰希尔顿逸林度假村
8.5

131 评论
฿-1
芭东阿什莉中心酒店
7.8

1287 评论
฿-1
普吉岛卡马拉海滩诺富特酒店
8.4

886 评论
฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6

1 评论
฿-1
SAii 普吉岛乐古浪
8.8

2617 评论
฿-1

热门过滤器

附近的Test & Go酒店

贝斯特韦斯特芭东海滩酒店
8.1

1306 评论
฿-1
芭东灯笼度假村
8.2

1706 评论
฿-1
Expat Hotel
7.8

689 评论
฿-1
贝班天堂酒店
7.8

275 评论
฿-1
皇家天堂酒店及水疗中心
7.8

6807 评论
฿-1
BE Rendez Vous
8.6

6 评论
฿-1
C&N酒店
8.3

997 评论
฿-1
我的朋友酒店
8.4

342 评论
฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU