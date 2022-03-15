Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
Booking requests for Best Western Patong Beach are no longer possible through ASQ.in.th, but dont worry we have over 400+ ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.
View other great ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX Hotels by clicking HERE.
Best Western Patong Beach酒店设有一个室外游泳池，提供住宿，所有区域均提供免费WiFi。客人可以在餐厅和酒吧用餐和喝酒。旅馆设有免费公共停车场。
Best Western Patong Beach酒店距离Jungceylon购物中心1,000英尺，距离Bangla Road路和Patong Boxing Stadium体育场1,950英尺。普吉国际机场距离酒店有15英里。
每间空调客房均设有一个休息区，一张桌子和一台平面卫星电视。它配有保险箱，冰箱和迷你吧。私人浴室配有淋浴设施和吹风机。提供毛巾和免费洗护用品。
芭东海滩最佳西方酒店提供全天候24小时前台服务，旅游咨询台和货币兑换服务。