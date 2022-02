Location, location location. An amazing place with an incredible beach with swimming and restaurants. Peaceful. Relaxed

I am familiar with Ao Yon and Cape Panwa. I recommend this experience to everyone wanting to get out of their country and get to the beach, eat nice Thai food, experience Thai hospitality. Its an amazing success that Phuket has done the Sandbox. While alll other countries in Asia make you lock into a room for 14 days, Thailand has figured out how to open up and allow for some sense of normalcy as a tourist. Big success. Everyone should come. Restaurants and bars will be open soon.