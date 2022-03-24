Baan Yin Dee Boutique Resort - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

PHUKET TEST & GO

8
rating with
512 reviews
Updated on March 24, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Offering hillside accommodations 850 meters above sea level and nice views of nearby Patong Beach, Baan Yin Dee Boutique Resort is a good option in Phuket. In fact, the name Baan Yin Dee means “warm welcome home” in Thai, and with spacious rooms, free Wi-Fi Internet, a four-tiered swimming pool, and a 12-person Jacuzzi, guests may consider it a “home-away-from-home” by the time they leave. The friendly staff is always on hand to help and free shuttle services is available to Patong throughout the day. To continue with your reservation at Baan Yin Dee Boutique Resort, please enter your arrival and departure date into our secure online form.

7/5 Muean Ngen Road Patong Kathu Phuket Thailand, Patong, Phuket, Thailand, 83150

