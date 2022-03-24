반 인 디 부티크 리조트 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
해발 850m 높이의 산비탈 숙박 시설과 인근 빠통 비치의 멋진 전망을 제공하는 Baan Yin Dee Boutique Resort는 푸켓에서 좋은 선택이 될 것입니다. 사실 Baan Yin Dee라는 이름은 태국어로 "따뜻한 환영의 집"을 의미하며, 넓은 객실, 무료 Wi-Fi 인터넷, 4 층 수영장, 12 인용 자쿠지 등을 갖추고 있습니다. 집을 떠나는 것”이라고 말합니다. 친절한 직원이 항상 도움을 드리며 하루 종일 Patong까지 무료 셔틀 서비스를 이용하실 수 있습니다. Baan Yin Dee Boutique Resort에서 예약을 계속하려면 보안 온라인 양식에 도착 및 출발 날짜를 입력하십시오.