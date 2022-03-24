PHUKET TEST & GO

バーンインディーブティックリゾート - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8

512レビューによる評価
更新日 March 24, 2022
Baan Yin Dee Boutique Resort - Image 0
Baan Yin Dee Boutique Resort - Image 1
Baan Yin Dee Boutique Resort - Image 2
Baan Yin Dee Boutique Resort - Image 3
Baan Yin Dee Boutique Resort - Image 4
Baan Yin Dee Boutique Resort - Image 5
+36 写真

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

海抜850mの丘の中腹にある宿泊施設で、近くのパトンビーチの素晴らしい景色を望むバーンインディーブティックリゾートは、プーケットの良い選択肢です。実際、バーンインディーという名前はタイ語で「温かいおもてなしの家」を意味し、広々とした客室、無料のWi-Fiインターネット、4層のスイミングプール、12人用のジャグジーを備えています。彼らが去る時までに「家から離れて」。フレンドリーなスタッフがいつでもお手伝いし、パトンへの無料シャトルサービスを終日利用できます。バーンインディーブティックリゾートでの予約を続行するには、安全なオンラインフォームに到着日と出発日を入力してください。

SHOW ALL HOTELS
190以上のSANDBOXホテルをすべて検索
スコア
0.0/5
未評価
に基づく 0 レビュー
評価
優れた
0
とても良い
0
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
バーンインディーブティックリゾートゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す バーンインディーブティックリゾート
すべてのレビューを見る

Hotel Offer Brochure

フードメニュー画像

住所/地図

7/5 Muean Ngen Road Patong Kathu Phuket Thailand, Patong, Phuket, Thailand, 83150

パートナーホテル

アシュリーハブホテルパトン
7.8
との評価
1287 レビュー
から ฿-1
ホテルクローバーパトンプーケット
8.8
との評価
2576 レビュー
から ฿-1
ノボテルプーケットカマラビーチホテル
8.4
との評価
886 レビュー
から ฿-1
アウトリガーラグーナプーケット
8.8
との評価
2617 レビュー
から ฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
との評価
1 レビュー
から ฿-1
プルマンプーケットパンワビーチリゾート
8.5
との評価
1522 レビュー
から ฿-1

人気のフィルター

近くのTest & Goホテル

アマリプーケット
8.9
との評価
1962 レビュー
から ฿-1
シービューパトンホテル
7.8
との評価
640 レビュー
から ฿-1
クレストリゾートアンドプールヴィラズ
8.2
との評価
1536 レビュー
から ฿-1
フィッシャーメンズハーバーアーバンリゾート
8
との評価
536 レビュー
から ฿-1
シーパールビーチリゾート
8.8
との評価
1 レビュー
から ฿-1
ラマブリンリゾート
8.1
との評価
715 レビュー
から ฿-1
アブソルートツインサンズリゾートアンドスパ
6.9
との評価
5 レビュー
から ฿-1
パトンマーリンホテル
7.9
との評価
541 レビュー
から ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU