バーンインディーブティックリゾート - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

海抜850mの丘の中腹にある宿泊施設で、近くのパトンビーチの素晴らしい景色を望むバーンインディーブティックリゾートは、プーケットの良い選択肢です。実際、バーンインディーという名前はタイ語で「温かいおもてなしの家」を意味し、広々とした客室、無料のWi-Fiインターネット、4層のスイミングプール、12人用のジャグジーを備えています。彼らが去る時までに「家から離れて」。フレンドリーなスタッフがいつでもお手伝いし、パトンへの無料シャトルサービスを終日利用できます。バーンインディーブティックリゾートでの予約を続行するには、安全なオンラインフォームに到着日と出発日を入力してください。