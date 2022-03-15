Anchan Boutique Hotel - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
When visiting Phuket, you'll feel right at home at Anchan Boutique Hotel, which offers quality accommodation and great service. Set 20.0 Km from the excitement of the city, this 3-star hotel commands an excellent location and provides access to the city's biggest attractions. For sightseeing options and local attractions, one need not look far as the hotel enjoys close proximity to Tiger Muay Thai and MMA Training Camp, Naphat Clinic, Phuket Golf Courses. Offering hotel guests superior services and a broad range of amenities, Anchan Boutique Hotel is committed to ensuring that your stay is as comfortable as possible. This hotel offers numerous on-site facilities to satisfy even the most discerning guest. Guests can choose from 24 rooms, all of which exude an atmosphere of total peace and harmony. The complete list of recreational facilities is available at the hotel, including outdoor pool, pool (kids). With an ideal location and facilities to match, Anchan Boutique Hotel hits the spot in many ways.