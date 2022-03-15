PHUKET TEST & GO

Anchan Boutique Hotel - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.3
rating with
111 reviews
Updated on March 15, 2022
Anchan Boutique Hotel - Image 0
Anchan Boutique Hotel - Image 1
Anchan Boutique Hotel - Image 2
Anchan Boutique Hotel - Image 3
Anchan Boutique Hotel - Image 4
Anchan Boutique Hotel - Image 5
+40 photos

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

When visiting Phuket, you'll feel right at home at Anchan Boutique Hotel, which offers quality accommodation and great service. Set 20.0 Km from the excitement of the city, this 3-star hotel commands an excellent location and provides access to the city's biggest attractions. For sightseeing options and local attractions, one need not look far as the hotel enjoys close proximity to Tiger Muay Thai and MMA Training Camp, Naphat Clinic, Phuket Golf Courses. Offering hotel guests superior services and a broad range of amenities, Anchan Boutique Hotel is committed to ensuring that your stay is as comfortable as possible. This hotel offers numerous on-site facilities to satisfy even the most discerning guest. Guests can choose from 24 rooms, all of which exude an atmosphere of total peace and harmony. The complete list of recreational facilities is available at the hotel, including outdoor pool, pool (kids). With an ideal location and facilities to match, Anchan Boutique Hotel hits the spot in many ways.

Address / Map

22/48 Soi-Ta-iad Cha-long, Chalong, Phuket, Thailand, 83130

