Phuket
7.9
оценка с
46
Обновление April 20, 2022
Помните, что вы должны соответствовать всем дополнительные требования для входа в covid , в том числе подать заявку на Таиландский проездной для въезда в Таиланд.

Отель Coco Phuket Beach расположен в Тамбон Чернгталай, недалеко от пляжа Банг Тао, примерно в 3-8 минутах. Вокруг отеля расположена тихая зона размещения, подходящая для настоящего отдыха. Рядом торговые центры Market mall, Tesco Cherngtalay, Central Porto Phuket и Villa Market. Это место для покупок и развлечений. Отель находится за 20-30 минут до города Пхукет и пляжа Патонг, в 20-25 минутах от международного аэропорта Пхукета, в 20-25 минутах от Центрального леса Пхукета, в 45-50 минутах от храма Чалонг и пирса Чалонг и в 55-60 минутах от Промтхепа. Мыс.

🇬🇧Rebecca Root

Проверено на 09/09/2021
Прибыл 27/08/2021
4.2 Studio Room
Положительные
  • Great rooms and loved having a kitchen. The staff were so helpful.
Отрицательные
  • The WiFi wasn’t great at times.

Great location and excellent service. Friendly staff and good facilities. I loved that I was able to book a room wuth a kitchen

🇫🇷Michel Moranges

Проверено на 06/09/2021
Прибыл 28/08/2021
4.2 Studio with Kitchen and Private Plunge Pool
Положительные
  • Quiet
  • Speed Internet
  • Large and comfortable room
  • Friendly staff
Отрицательные
  • Far from the beach and the restaurants
  • No international chanel on TV

I'm very happy with the choice of the hotel. The staff is very friendly and efficient The room was very cleaned

153 Soi Cherngtalay 14, Bang Tao Beach, Chengtalay, Thalang, Phuket, Thailand, Bang Thao, Phuket, Thailand, 83110

