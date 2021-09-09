Помните, что вы должны соответствовать всем дополнительные требования для входа в covid , в том числе подать заявку на Таиландский проездной для въезда в Таиланд.
Отель Coco Phuket Beach расположен в Тамбон Чернгталай, недалеко от пляжа Банг Тао, примерно в 3-8 минутах. Вокруг отеля расположена тихая зона размещения, подходящая для настоящего отдыха. Рядом торговые центры Market mall, Tesco Cherngtalay, Central Porto Phuket и Villa Market. Это место для покупок и развлечений. Отель находится за 20-30 минут до города Пхукет и пляжа Патонг, в 20-25 минутах от международного аэропорта Пхукета, в 20-25 минутах от Центрального леса Пхукета, в 45-50 минутах от храма Чалонг и пирса Чалонг и в 55-60 минутах от Промтхепа. Мыс.
4.2 Studio Room
Положительные
Отрицательные
- Great rooms and loved having a kitchen. The staff were so helpful.
- The WiFi wasn’t great at times.
Great location and excellent service. Friendly staff and good facilities. I loved that I was able to book a room wuth a kitchen
4.2 Studio with Kitchen and Private Plunge Pool
Положительные
Отрицательные
- Quiet
- Speed Internet
- Large and comfortable room
- Friendly staff
- Far from the beach and the restaurants
- No international chanel on TV
I'm very happy with the choice of the hotel.
The staff is very friendly and efficient
The room was very cleaned
