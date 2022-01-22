Totaal AQ Hotelkamers 180 Slaapkamers
Partner Ziekenhuis VICHAIVEJ HOSPITAL
Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel in zeer hoge vraag right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.
Dit hotel heeft 226 recente boekingsverzoeken ontvangen. haast je!
Boekingsverzoeken brengen u op een geprioriteerde manier direct contact met de Bangkok Cha-Da Hotel Bangkok Cha-Da Hotel zal de betaling rechtstreeks van u innen.
Hotel Refund Policy
Cancellation within 72 hours or less prior to arrival and No Show Charge 100%
Cancellation before 3 day prior to arrival ( Require written document ) No charge
Kamers
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
SPECIALE AANBIEDINGENKLIK OP VERZOEK OM TE ZIEN
Maximaal 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Superior Room ( Double or Twin ) 30m²
฿20,999 - 10 Day AQ
฿15,999 - 7 Day AQ
฿3,999 - 1st Day Test & Go
RESERVERING AANVRAGEN
SNEL AANVRAAG (2 KLIKKEN)
Kenmerken
- Internet - wifi
- Ongetrouwde stellen
- Kleine vergoedingen voor kinderen
SPECIALE AANBIEDINGENKLIK OP VERZOEK OM TE ZIEN
Maximaal 2 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant
Deluxe Room ( Double or Twin ) 40m²
฿23,999 - 10 Day AQ
฿18,999 - 7 Day AQ
฿4,499 - 1st Day Test & Go
RESERVERING AANVRAGEN
SNEL AANVRAAG (2 KLIKKEN)
Kenmerken
- Bad
- Aansluitende Kamer
- Internet - wifi
- Ongetrouwde stellen
- Kleine aanbetaling
- Kleine vergoedingen voor kinderen
- Werkruimte
SPECIALE AANBIEDINGENKLIK OP VERZOEK OM TE ZIEN
Maximaal 2 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant
Junior Suite 70m²
฿29,999 - 10 Day AQ
฿22,999 - 7 Day AQ
฿5,999 - 1st Day Test & Go
RESERVERING AANVRAGEN
SNEL AANVRAAG (2 KLIKKEN)
Kenmerken
- Bad
- Aansluitende Kamer
- Familie suites
- Internet - wifi
- Ongetrouwde stellen
- Kleine aanbetaling
- Kleine vergoedingen voor kinderen
- Werkruimte
Bangkok Cha-Da Hotel offers guests a variety of recently refurbished rooms. The hotel is located on Ratchadapisek Road near the Huay Kwang subway station. The MRT subway system, which connects with the BTS skytrain, is a 3 minute walk from the hotel allowing guest to travel to most places of interest for both business and leisure in a very short time. The Queen Sirikit Convention Center, Sukhumvit Road, Silom Road, and the weekend market can easily be accessed via the underground system. After a hectic day spent working or sightseeing, guests can enjoy a refreshing dip in the rooftop outdoor pool. Bangkok Cha-Da Hotel offers excellent value to guests visiting the 'City of Angels'.
Score
3.7/5
Zeer goed
Gebaseerd op 9 beoordelingen
Als u te gast was bij Bangkok Cha-Da Hotel
, dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
LAAT REVIEW ACHTER VOOR Bangkok Cha-Da HotelZIE ALLE REVIEWS
3.1 Superior Room ( Double or Twin )
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- Staff service was good even though they forgot to inform me about the results. I need to inquire the result myself.
- The room was spacious.
- Good location.
- Can complete the testing at the hotel. No need to go to hospital first.
- Not clean. There were dusts in many places.
- There were wifi but the signal was bad. Couldn't do any vdo or voice call.
Staff service was good even though they forgot to inform me about the results. I need to inquire the result myself.
Not clean. There were dusts in many places.
There were wifi but the signal was bad. Couldn't do any vdo or voice call.
2.3 Superior Room ( Double or Twin )
Minpunten
The room was ok. However, the bed was really hard, and not good at all. The food was not good. Wifi was not working
4.2 Superior Room ( Double or Twin )
Pluspunten
I had a pleasant stay at Bangkok Cha-da Hotel. It was New Year's Eve. On the struck of midnight i can see fireworks all around.
I was on the 1 night Test & Go scheme.
The PCR result came out -ve the next morning and I was good to go.
Very nice AQ hotel. Value for money.
5.0 Superior Room ( Double or Twin )
Pluspunten Minpunten
Все понравилось . Пища и номер хороший , и обслуживание тоже хорошее . Спасибо за все персоналу отеля
3.7 Superior Room ( Double or Twin )
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- Pick up at airport and check in is smooth, no problem.
- Convenient location
- Room is decently clean and comfortable.
- Original room that I was assigned was not cleaned after previous guest check out.
- I was given a new room immediately, no problem in the end.
nil
Pick up at airport and check in is smooth, no problem.
Convenient location
Room is decently clean and comfortable.
Original room that I was assigned was not cleaned after previous guest check out.
I was given a new room immediately, no problem in the end.
2.8 Superior Room ( Double or Twin )
Pluspunten Minpunten
- Staff didn't inform me of my PCR negative until I went to Reception to ask.
Staff should inform guests immediately when they receive guests' PCR results. PPE (just mask) was not worn by any staff at reception when I went down by myself to ask for result. I work about Covid testing in UK and this hotel was not up to standard. As for food, staff never knocked my door to inform me that meal was outside. Food was cold. I like noodles but I was offered noodles for lunch and again noodles for dinner. The takeaway noodles. Need more diversity.
3.5 Superior Room ( Double or Twin )
Pluspunten Minpunten
I would suggest to give meal based on country where the guest come from. Wifi disconnected frequently
4.3 Superior Room ( Double or Twin )
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- Very good service from day one to the end of the quarantine.
- Nice, friendly, and helpful staff.
- Knocking the door too loud when the daily meal arrived. Might make you feel a little upset.
- The extra service charge for bringing food from the lobby to your room every time. I mean, it should be included in the QUARANTINE package as you can't get out to pick it yourself.
- Only 1 hr allowance to get out of your room( for fresh air in a normal temperature) for being in there with window locked for 10 days. Not suitable if you have an air allergy.
Overall nice hotel with good price. Just that extra charge I don't like.
Comfortable bed and pillow. The food was nicely warm and fresh.
4.8 Superior Room ( Double or Twin )
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- Fuss-free. Efficient service. Comfortable stay. Good selection is good. Room service for food is available on demand. Affordable and worth the money.
Fuss-free. Efficient service. Comfortable stay. Good selection is good. Room service for food is available on demand. Affordable and worth the money.
Hotels in de buurt van Test & Go