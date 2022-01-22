BANGKOK TEST & GO

Bangkok Cha-Da Hotel - AQ / ASQ

Bangkok
7.3
waardering met
5056 reviews
Bijgewerkt op February 9, 2022
Bangkok Cha-Da Hotel - Image 0
Bangkok Cha-Da Hotel - Image 1
Bangkok Cha-Da Hotel - Image 2
Bangkok Cha-Da Hotel - Image 3
Bangkok Cha-Da Hotel - Image 4
Bangkok Cha-Da Hotel - Image 5
Totaal AQ Hotelkamers 180 Slaapkamers
Partner Ziekenhuis VICHAIVEJ HOSPITAL

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in zeer hoge vraag right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Hot Dit hotel heeft 226 recente boekingsverzoeken ontvangen. haast je!

Boekingsverzoeken brengen u op een geprioriteerde manier direct contact met de Bangkok Cha-Da Hotel Bangkok Cha-Da Hotel zal de betaling rechtstreeks van u innen.

Hotel Refund Policy

Cancellation within 72 hours or less prior to arrival and No Show Charge 100% Cancellation before 3 day prior to arrival ( Require written document ) No charge

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximaal 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Superior Room ( Double or Twin ) 30
฿20,999 - 10 Day AQ
฿15,999 - 7 Day AQ
฿3,999 - 1st Day Test & Go
Kenmerken

  • Internet - wifi
  • Ongetrouwde stellen
  • Kleine vergoedingen voor kinderen
Maximaal 2 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant
Deluxe Room ( Double or Twin ) 40
฿23,999 - 10 Day AQ
฿18,999 - 7 Day AQ
฿4,499 - 1st Day Test & Go
Kenmerken

  • Bad
  • Aansluitende Kamer
  • Internet - wifi
  • Ongetrouwde stellen
  • Kleine aanbetaling
  • Kleine vergoedingen voor kinderen
  • Werkruimte
Maximaal 2 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant
Junior Suite 70
฿29,999 - 10 Day AQ
฿22,999 - 7 Day AQ
฿5,999 - 1st Day Test & Go
Kenmerken

  • Bad
  • Aansluitende Kamer
  • Familie suites
  • Internet - wifi
  • Ongetrouwde stellen
  • Kleine aanbetaling
  • Kleine vergoedingen voor kinderen
  • Werkruimte

Bangkok Cha-Da Hotel offers guests a variety of recently refurbished rooms. The hotel is located on Ratchadapisek Road near the Huay Kwang subway station. The MRT subway system, which connects with the BTS skytrain, is a 3 minute walk from the hotel allowing guest to travel to most places of interest for both business and leisure in a very short time. The Queen Sirikit Convention Center, Sukhumvit Road, Silom Road, and the weekend market can easily be accessed via the underground system. After a hectic day spent working or sightseeing, guests can enjoy a refreshing dip in the rooftop outdoor pool. Bangkok Cha-Da Hotel offers excellent value to guests visiting the 'City of Angels'.

Doorzoek alle 180+ AQ Hotels
Score
3.7/5
Zeer goed
Gebaseerd op 9 beoordelingen
Beoordeling
Uitstekend
2
Zeer goed
4
Gemiddelde
2
Arm
1
Vreselijk
0
Als u te gast was bij Bangkok Cha-Da Hotel , dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
🇹🇭Sam Smith

Beoordeeld op 22/01/2022
Aangekomen 06/01/2022
3.1 Superior Room ( Double or Twin )
Pluspunten     
  • Staff service was good even though they forgot to inform me about the results. I need to inquire the result myself.
  • The room was spacious.
  • Good location.
  • Can complete the testing at the hotel. No need to go to hospital first.
Minpunten
  • Not clean. There were dusts in many places.
  • There were wifi but the signal was bad. Couldn't do any vdo or voice call.

Staff service was good even though they forgot to inform me about the results. I need to inquire the result myself.

Not clean. There were dusts in many places.

There were wifi but the signal was bad. Couldn't do any vdo or voice call.

🇳🇴Maria Norland

Beoordeeld op 21/01/2022
Aangekomen 05/01/2022
2.3 Superior Room ( Double or Twin )
Minpunten
  • Terrible beds

The room was ok. However, the bed was really hard, and not good at all. The food was not good. Wifi was not working

🇲🇾Zamani bin Mohd Isa

Beoordeeld op 17/01/2022
Aangekomen 31/12/2021
4.2 Superior Room ( Double or Twin )
Pluspunten     
  • Good

I had a pleasant stay at Bangkok Cha-da Hotel. It was New Year's Eve. On the struck of midnight i can see fireworks all around. I was on the 1 night Test & Go scheme. The PCR result came out -ve the next morning and I was good to go. Very nice AQ hotel. Value for money.

🇷🇺Nidelkina

Beoordeeld op 30/12/2021
Aangekomen 14/12/2021
5.0 Superior Room ( Double or Twin )
Pluspunten     
  • Very good
Minpunten
  • Not

Все понравилось . Пища и номер хороший , и обслуживание тоже хорошее . Спасибо за все персоналу отеля

🇸🇬HJ HOE

Beoordeeld op 28/12/2021
Aangekomen 11/12/2021
3.7 Superior Room ( Double or Twin )
Pluspunten     
  • Pick up at airport and check in is smooth, no problem.
  • Convenient location
  • Room is decently clean and comfortable.
Minpunten
  • Original room that I was assigned was not cleaned after previous guest check out.
  • I was given a new room immediately, no problem in the end.

nil

Pick up at airport and check in is smooth, no problem. Convenient location Room is decently clean and comfortable. Original room that I was assigned was not cleaned after previous guest check out. I was given a new room immediately, no problem in the end.

🇬🇧Stephen Cleary

Beoordeeld op 23/12/2021
Aangekomen 05/12/2021
2.8 Superior Room ( Double or Twin )
Pluspunten     
  • Value for money
Minpunten
  • Staff didn't inform me of my PCR negative until I went to Reception to ask.

Staff should inform guests immediately when they receive guests' PCR results. PPE (just mask) was not worn by any staff at reception when I went down by myself to ask for result. I work about Covid testing in UK and this hotel was not up to standard. As for food, staff never knocked my door to inform me that meal was outside. Food was cold. I like noodles but I was offered noodles for lunch and again noodles for dinner. The takeaway noodles. Need more diversity.

🇲🇲Saw Phar Khone Tar

Beoordeeld op 18/12/2021
Aangekomen 01/12/2021
3.5 Superior Room ( Double or Twin )
Pluspunten     
  • Clean room
Minpunten
  • Wifi

I would suggest to give meal based on country where the guest come from. Wifi disconnected frequently

🇹🇭Patcharamon Kris

Beoordeeld op 27/11/2021
Aangekomen 12/11/2021
4.3 Superior Room ( Double or Twin )
Pluspunten     
  • Very good service from day one to the end of the quarantine.
  • Nice, friendly, and helpful staff.
Minpunten
  • Knocking the door too loud when the daily meal arrived. Might make you feel a little upset.
  • The extra service charge for bringing food from the lobby to your room every time. I mean, it should be included in the QUARANTINE package as you can't get out to pick it yourself.
  • Only 1 hr allowance to get out of your room( for fresh air in a normal temperature) for being in there with window locked for 10 days. Not suitable if you have an air allergy.

Overall nice hotel with good price. Just that extra charge I don't like. Comfortable bed and pillow. The food was nicely warm and fresh.

🇸🇬Jessica

Beoordeeld op 20/11/2021
Aangekomen 01/11/2021
4.8 Superior Room ( Double or Twin )
Pluspunten     
  • Fuss-free. Efficient service. Comfortable stay. Good selection is good. Room service for food is available on demand. Affordable and worth the money.
Minpunten
  • None

Fuss-free. Efficient service. Comfortable stay. Good selection is good. Room service for food is available on demand. Affordable and worth the money.

Adres / kaart

188 Ratchadapisek Road, Huay Kwang, Ratchada, Bangkok, Thailand, 10310

